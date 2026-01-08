Bandits, herdsmen kill 9 farmers, National Park operatives in Oyo, Benue

…As Police rescue 76 children from kidnapping in Kaduna

…Arrest 3 suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi, Peter Duru & Adeola Badru

No fewer than nine persons were killed by suspected bandits and herdsmen in Oyo and Benue states in the last 24 hours.

The killings came as the police foiled an attempted attack and planned kidnapping of children in Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State.

76 children were eventually rescued by the police, while three suspects were arrested.

The attack on the National Park Service, NPS, at Orire Local Government of Oyo State by suspected bandits led to the death of four personnel of the park, while several others sustained injuries.

It occurred on Tuesday night when the heavily armed gunmen stormed the National Park facility under the cover of darkness, taking NPS operatives unawares. Sources said the assailants infiltrated the area unnoticed and launched the assault.

Eyewitness described the incident as well-coordinated, sparking panic among residents of nearby communities, many of whom now fear further attacks.

Confirming the incident, Public Relations Officer of Oyo State police command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said unidentified gunmen attacked personnel of the National Park Service.

“Yes, there was an attack by yet-to-be-identified men on officers of the National Park Service. The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, alongside other security chiefs, is currently on the way to the location,” Ayanlade stated.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, had ordered the immediate deployment of tactical teams, operatives of the Mobile Police Force and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD, unit to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

5 farmers killed as herders attack Benue border community

Similarly, on Tuesday evening, five farmers were killed when suspected armed herders attacked Udeku Maav-Ya community in Mbakyol Council Ward, Turan District of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, disrupting ongoing harvest activities in the border community.

The attack, which left several others injured, occurred about 4p.m., while residents were busy harvesting their yams and bambara nuts, heightening fears over food production and security in one of Benue State’s major agrarian areas.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Kwande local government council, Mr. Tersua Yarkwan, said five people lost their lives during the attack, noting that the assailants did not immediately withdraw from the community after carrying out the assault.

He said: “This is a very disturbing incident. Five of our farmers were killed while harvesting their crops, and the attackers stayed back in the area for some time, which further heightened tension among residents.

“Kwande is a border local government with difficult terrain and this has continued to expose our people to attacks. These repeated assaults, especially during the harvest season, pose a serious threat to food security.”

According to him, farming activities in the area have been severely disrupted as many residents now avoid going to their farms for fear of further attacks.

Also speaking, a former supervisory councillor in the council, Mr. Lawrence Akerigba, said the community was caught unprepared by the attack, alleging that residents had been under sustained pressure from armed herders.

“Our people have been facing constant attacks marked by shootings, destruction of crops, homes and economic trees, as well as restricted access to water sources,” Akerigba said.

He disclosed that those confirmed killed included Tyozua Gyuse, Gbaga Gyuse and Tersuur Ijighka, adding that the identities of two other victims were yet to be established at press time.

“Some residents are still missing, and search operations are ongoing. The situation remains tense,” he added.

Akerigba further lamented that repeated attacks had forced the closure of schools, churches and markets in the community, decrying what he described as the absence of sustained security intervention.

“We are appealing for urgent and consistent security presence. Our communities cannot continue to live in fear,” he said.

Efforts to reach Benue State police command spokesperson, Udeme Edet, were unsuccessful at press time last night.

Police foil attempted attack, rescues 76 children in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Police operatives have foiled an attempted attack and planned kidnapping of children in the Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna State, leading to the rescue of 76 children and the arrest of three suspects.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “The Kaduna State Police Command on January 5, 2026, about 8p.m., received credible intelligence indicating that suspected bandits were planning to attack motorists and kidnap children being conveyed through the area.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, of Kasuwan Magani Division mobilised a team of police personnel to the location.

“Upon arrival, the police team engaged the suspected attackers and repelled them, preventing the planned attack.

“During the operation, 76 children, both males and females, ages between seven and 20 years, were rescued unharmed.

“Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident. They were identified as Jonathan John (25), Oliver Magaji (27), and Bitrus Sawaba (23).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly conveying the children to various parts of the country for child labour and other domestic work.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, while the rescued children are being kept safely at the Command Headquarters pending the arrival and proper identification of their parents or guardians.

“Meanwhile, investigations have commenced to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident and to arrest other possible collaborators.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”