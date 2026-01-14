Bala Usman @50: Shettima, Gbaja, Akume, Oshiomhole canvass selfless leadership

Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA— Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, urged public servants to anchor their work on discipline, selflessness and excellence, saying lasting legacies in governance were built through consistency, resilience and strength of character, not applause or popularity.

He said public service demanded sacrifice and courage, stressing that good intentions without the readiness to endure hardship could not translate into durable institutions or meaningful national impact.

Shettima spoke in Abuja at a colloquium organised to mark the 50th birthday of Hajiya HadizaUsman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit.

The event drew senior government officials, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Others include cabinet ministers; Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Abubakar; as well as keynote speaker and former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Joe Abah.

“If we are to raise more generations of Nigerians ready to lead with purpose, to deliver with excellence, and to serve with courage, we must remember this truth: intention without the willingness to pay the price of service remains wishful thinking,” Shettima said.

He said enduring legacies in public service were sustained by a dedication to excellence, resilience and hard work, regardless of the challenges of building enduring institutions.

Eulogising the celebrant, the vice president said Bala Usman’s place in Nigeria’s public service history was secured by quiet decisions and sustained responsibility, rather than spectacle.

“There is no doubt that Usman’s place in our public service history is secure. This is so because it was not built on spectacle, nor did it rely on applause. ’What she has become was a product of decisions taken quietly, responsibilities carried fully, and institutions strengthened with care,” he said.

Akume hails discipline, urges loyalty to Renewed Hope agenda

Earlier in his remarks, Akume described the celebrant’s career as a reflection of discipline and commitment to national development, urging her to remain focused on advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Your public service career stands as a shining testament to discipline, dedication and national development,” the SGF said.

He said Bala Usman had consistently distinguished herself, adding that her leadership had strengthened governance architecture across government.

Gbajabiamila recalls NPA reforms, says Usman brought structure

Gbajabiamila said the colloquium was convened to honour a life defined by purpose, courage and service to governance.

“The aim of this gathering is to honour a life defined by purpose, courage, and an unwavering commitment to service and value addition to the Tinubu administration,” he said.

Tinubu appointed Usman on merit, not favour— Oshiomhole

On his part, Oshiomhole traced Bala Usman’s values to her upbringing, describing her late father as a man who placed integrity above recognition.

“Those who knew your father during his academic years in Nigeria would understand this. Your father refused to accept titles he did not believe he earned. He did not lobby for recognition; he earned it.

“In a country where people are obsessed with titles, he chose dignity over vanity,’’ Oshiomhole said.

The former Edo governor, who noted that the values associated with the celebrant reflected her upbringing, added: “So when people say you are principled, stubborn, peaceful, and detailed, I tell them: the father is alive in the daughter. Tell me your father, and I will tell you who you are.’’

Also speaking, Olawande acknowledged Bala Usman’s service and commitment to public institutions, particularly initiatives aimed at benefiting Nigerian youths.

On her part, Bala Usman said she was deeply humbled by the personalities who attended the colloquium and by the presence of family, colleagues, friends and young women.

She said: “I am truly, truly humbled today as I stand before you. I never wanted this to be about celebrating me. I resisted this event because I kept asking, ‘who will come? Why would people come for something like this?’”

She thanked President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima and others who contributed to her political career and personal journey, recalling her roles in election planning since 2015 and her tenure at the NPA, and reaffirmed her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda and continued service to Nigeria.