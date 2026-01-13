Badagry declares week-long mourning for Akran

The Chairman of Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos, Mr Babatunde Hunpe, has declared seven days of mourning for the late Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, who died on Monday.

The chairman made the declaration in Badagry, while officially announcing the death of the royal father, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Austin Kriko.

“With the approval of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, I officially announce with profound sorrow the passing of His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, the Akran of Badagry Kingdom.

“Akran peacefully joined his ancestors on Monday, Jan. 12, after a long, illustrious, dignified, and impactful reign, devoted to peace, unity, and the preservation of Badagry’s rich and enduring cultural heritage,” he said.

The chairman declared seven days of mourning, during which he enjoined the people of Badagry to reflect on the late Akran’s selfless leadership, timeless values and lifelong devotion to the council, Lagos and Nigeria at large.

“His Royal Majesty was more than a monarch; he was a living bridge between the past and the future, a revered custodian of tradition, and a moral compass to his people.

“Akran was a father whose counsel, wisdom, and benevolence touched all who came within his embrace.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Badagry Local Government and Lagos State, the royal family, and the entire people of Badagry,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had, on Monday, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Akran.

He had described the passing of the late traditional ruler as a painful loss to Badagry, Lagos State and the nation at large.

In a condolence message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor said that the transition of Akran marked the end of an era.

He described the era as being defined by wisdom, cultural preservation and unwavering commitment to the development of Badagry.

NAN reports that the late Akran reigned on the throne of the ancient Badagry kingdom for nearly 49 years. (NAN)