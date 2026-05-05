Customs move to eliminate border trade barriers, engage key stakeholders

By Godwin Oritse

The Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has initiated measures to eliminate trade barriers impeding the free movement of goods and services along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor, with a focus on collaboration and engagement with key stakeholders.



In a statement by Tunde Ayagbalo , a Superintendent of Customs and Public Relations Officer of Command , the Customs Area Controller Comptroller Abdullahi Kaila disclosed this during a series of familiarisation visits to traditional institutions and heads of sister security agencies, underscoring the Command’s commitment to achieving its mandate in line with the Federal Government’s economic policies.

At the palace of the Oba Akran of Badagry Kingdom, the Controller also extended condolences to the royal family and the people of Badagry over the passing of HRM De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi I, a widely respected traditional ruler across border communities.



“”The purpose of my visit is to introduce myself as the Area Controller of Seme Command and to equally seek your royal blessing and support to achieve the core mandate of the service. Our priority remains to generate revenue, facilitate trade, and suppress smuggling. And we in the Customs believe that without due support and co-operation from traditional rulers, we can not have effective performance of our functions as Customs officers” he said.



In response, the King Regent, Chief Abel Ogunbiyi, who described Kaila as the son of the soil, added that “We have listened to your request. Know that Badagry is a very peaceful town, and we will keep collaborating with you in safeguarding our borders and in promoting legitimate trade, ” he stated.



Comptroller Kaila also visited the Onibereko of Ibereko Awori-Kingdom, where the monarch, Oba Israel Okoya, signifies his commitment to fostering the service relationship with residents living within the border communities

“I welcome you to Badagry and be rest assured that I will always talk to my people whenever the need is required. In our town, our youth does not engage in illegalities as I have no other choice than to assist you in achieving the government mandate, ” he mentioned.



While at the Palace of Alapa of Apa Kingdom the king HRM Oba Oyekan Ajose Ilufemiloye commended and described the CAC, Comptroller Kaila as a professional, seasoned and well respected officer as described by indigenes of border communities.

“I promise you that I will always assist you in my area for anything that you need. Our border here has been peaceful because our youth always listen to the elders, and I know with your present here, things will change for the better, ” he said.



In his efforts to consolidate on existing synergy between sister security agencies, the controller visited Headquarters of 653 Nigerian Air force base, Ahanve-Badagry. The Air Force base formation expressed their readiness to always support the command in achieving its mandate. This was revealed by the Commanding Officer, Group Captain Hungruy Medugu, where he added that both agencies shared similar purposes.

“Our collaboration has been key to various successes we have recorded in our area of responsibility. Your presence here strengthens existing bonds of inter-agency collaboration between both Services, and we will not take it for granted ,” he said

The Area Controller then ended his familirisation tour with seeking for mutual cooperation with a visit to the Republic of Benin Police office showing his readiness to eradicate hindrances affecting the free movement of goods and services across the border.