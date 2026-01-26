ASEPA disowns taskforce member over machete attack, reaffirms ban on cattle roaming in Umuahia

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) has disowned an individual who allegedly macheted a resident during an enforcement exercise in Umuahia, insisting that the attacker is not a personnel of the agency.

Deputy General Manager of ASEPA in charge of the Umuahia zone, Catechist Ambrose Jonah, made the clarification on Monday while addressing journalists at a press conference in Umuahia.

Jonah strongly condemned the attack, describing it as unlawful and completely contrary to ASEPA’s operational standards.

According to him, the individual acted independently and without authorisation, stressing that ASEPA neither operates with weapons nor permits its personnel to carry or use offensive tools under any circumstance.

“The person involved acted on his own and must bear the consequences of his actions,” Jonah said.

He disclosed that the suspect has since been handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution.

As part of immediate measures to address public concerns and prevent a recurrence, Jonah announced that ASEPA had disbanded its monitoring team in the Umuahia zone.

He explained that only a few personnel with proven integrity and good records were retained by the agency.

The ASEPA official lamented frequent attacks on enforcement officers during operations and appealed to residents to cooperate with the agency in the discharge of its duties.

However, he emphasised that resistance from members of the public does not justify violence under any circumstance.

Jonah further revealed that environmental mobile courts have been activated to prosecute offenders who violate environmental laws in the state.

Reaffirming ASEPA’s commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment, he assured that the agency would continue to adopt lawful, non-violent and community-focused approaches in its operations.

He urged residents to support government efforts aimed at promoting environmental order and sanitation in Umuahia.

Responding to questions from journalists, Jonah stated that the ban on cattle grazing and the roaming of cows within Umuahia metropolis remains in force.

He warned cattle owners to keep their animals off the roads and streets of the capital city, including the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, or risk sanctions.