Aruna Quadri, Goda exit early at WTT champions in Doha

Aruna Quadri

Africa’s table tennis campaign suffered an early setback at WTT Champions Doha, as Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s Hana Goda exited the singles event.

The $500,000 tournament is being held at the Lusail Sports Arena, Qatar, featuring the world’s elite players across men’s and women’s singles categories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Egypt’s Omar Assar was the first African casualty, losing 3-1 to Japan’s Shunsuke Togami.

Assar’s defeat was a tough opener, as the Egyptian struggled to counter Togami’s pace and consistency throughout the contest.

Hopes of a breakthrough rested on teenage sensation Hana Goda, who delivered a spirited display against former world number one, Zhu Yuling.

In spite of the loss, observers said Goda “showed remarkable maturity”, pushing the experienced Chinese star across four highly competitive games.

Zhu Yuling, fresh from a successful 2025 season capped by a United States Smash victory, relied on composure and experience to control key moments.

Goda lost the opening game 11-8 but responded impressively, dominating the second 11-5 with aggressive returns and confident shot placement.

The third game proved decisive, with Goda coming close before Zhu edged it 15-13, in a moment suggesting a turning point.

Both players traded precision shots in the fourth, but Zhu sealed the contest 12-10 to complete a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

Goda, however, remains Africa’s trailblazer, having become the only African to reach the WTT Champions women’s singles quarterfinals at Montpellier 2024 and Frankfurt 2025.

In the men’s singles, Aruna faced a difficult draw, losing 3-0 to China’s Liang Jingkun, the tournament’s sixth seed.

Although defeated, Aruna showed flashes of trademark power, suggesting steady progress ahead of the new competitive season.

All African attention now shifts to the WTT Star Contender Doha 2026, scheduled for Jan. 13 to Jan. 18 at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Aruna, Assar and Goda are expected to be joined by other African stars, with officials promising “another thrilling showcase” in Doha. (NAN)