Aruna bows out of ITTF championships

Quadri Aruna has exited the 2025 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Aruna succumbed to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in a one-sided fourth-round men’s singles clash at the Lusail Arena on Thursday.

Billed as one of the tournament’s exciting matchups, the contest fell short of expectations, with Calderano displaying outright dominance from start to finish.

The South American star cruised to a commanding 4-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-4, 11-6) victory to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Calderano effectively neutralised Aruna’s powerful forehand by forcing the Nigerian into backhand exchanges, which proved largely ineffective.

In spite of the strategic input and encouragement from his coaching corner, Aruna struggled to find rhythm, committing numerous unforced errors that further tilted momentum toward his opponent.

The 22-minute encounter showcased Calderano’s elite technique, including his blistering backhand and explosive forehand topspin, which consistently earned him points.

Aruna continues to make history as the only African to finish in the top 16 in the tournament, in spite of the loss. (NAN)