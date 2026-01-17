Arteta angry as Arsenal denied penalty in Forest stalemate

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Mikel Arteta claimed Arsenal were denied a “clear penalty” in a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday as the Gunners edged seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Forest survived a VAR review in the closing stages when the ball seemed to brush the arm of defender Ola Aina.

Arsenal remain well on course to end a 22-year wait to win the title, but have failed to take full advantage of Manchester City’s poor form in 2026 by dropping four points in their last two league games.

“Obviously disappointed because we want the points,” said Arteta.

“We haven’t conceded a single shot, we created four big chances, and on top of that, there is a clear penalty that has not been given.

“It is true he (Aina) plays it with his shoulder, but then he brings the arm in to keep the ball inside the pitch, so it is a clear penalty.”

A struggle to create openings and take their chances when they come has been a consistent problem for Arteta’s men this season, despite their dominant position in the table.

“We could’ve been better, but as well, this is happening all around the league for every single team,” added the Spaniard.

“We have to improve and be better, especially when we create four big chances, you have to put them away.”

Forest boss Sean Dyche had a very different view on the Aina incident.

“You may as well cancel football if you’re going to give that,” said Dyche, whose side edged five points clear of the relegation zone.