APC flags hoisted at Kano govt house

Photo: Bashir Bello

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The flags of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, has been hoisted at the Kano State government House, signalling the political realignment.

Read Also: After governor’s exit, 21 Kano lawmakers follow Abba Yusuf to APC

Vanguard observed this during a visit to the government house.

The development is coming amid preparation by Governor Abba Yusuf to defect to the APC.

Governor Yusuf, who emerged as the only governor produced by the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, had resigned his membership from the party to join the APC.

The hoisting of the APC flag shows all is set for the governor to formally defect, a development which is expected to reshape the political landscape of the state.

Lawmakers defect

Meanwhile, 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from NNPP to APC, marking a major political realignment in the state.

The lawmakers announced their decision on Monday, coming shortly after Governor Abba Yusuf formally resigned from the NNPP following his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

In his resignation letter to the chairman of the Diso-Chiranchi ward in Gwale Local Government Area, Yusuf blamed his exit on what he described as “deepening internal crises” and “prolonged leadership disputes” within the party.

See the full names of the NNPP lawmakers that defected to APC HERE.

Gov Yusuf

Also, Governor Yusuf is set to rejoin APC today, following his resignation from NNPP on Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in Kano on Sunday.

Yusuf had previously joined the APC in 2014, winning the party’s primary election for the Kano Central Senatorial seat.

Vanguard News