Anthony Joshua breaks silence after car crash, pays tribute to deceased friends

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has made his first social media post since a fatal car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his close friends and team members.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, December 29, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, resulted in the deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. Joshua sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The 36-year-old boxer was treated in hospital and discharged on New Year’s Eve before returning to the United Kingdom on Saturday.

On Sunday, Joshua broke his silence with a post across his social media platforms, sharing a photograph of himself with the families of the deceased. He captioned the image, “My Brother’s Keeper”.

The image, posted across his social media pages, shows the former heavyweight champion standing in solidarity with the bereaved families, offering visible support during a moment of grief.

Both Sina and Latz are scheduled to be laid to rest later on Sunday.

My Brothers Keeper ❤️🪖❤️ pic.twitter.com/V604vAJtcw — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) January 4, 2026

The accident reportedly occurred when Joshua’s SUV, carrying the boxer and three others, collided with a stationary truck after suffering brake failure.

Joshua had arrived in Nigeria for a holiday following his recent knockout victory over Jake Paul. He narrowly escaped death after switching from the front passenger seat to the back moments before the collision, a decision said to have been prompted by his size obstructing the driver’s view.

He sustained a leg fracture in the incident but was reported to be in stable condition and did not require emergency medical intervention.

Vanguard News