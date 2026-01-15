Akwa Ibom Police explain arrest, arraignment of Ekid rights advocate, Princess Udoito

By Egufe Yafugborh

UYO — The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has explained the arrest and arraignment of Princess God’sown Udoito, a prominent advocate of the Ekid people’s claim to the disputed Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve, saying she is facing criminal charges bordering on defamation and threats.

The clarification followed concerns raised by the Ekid People’s Union (EPU) over her whereabouts after she was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Eket.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, said the police had instituted a six-count charge against God’sown Monday Udoito, also known as Princess God’sown Udoito, before the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Uyo Judicial Division.

According to the police, the charges include criminal defamation, threats, publication of false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

CP Azare said the charges arose from a petition dated January 10, 2026, alleging that the defendant used her Facebook account, “Princess God’sown Udoito,” with over 20,000 followers, to publish and circulate false, misleading, defamatory and threatening statements and videos.

“Police investigations revealed that the defendant allegedly published content accusing the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, of unlawfully selling ancestral lands in Eket Local Government Area to private entities and misappropriating the proceeds,” the statement said.

It added that the publications also allegedly contained threats, including references to the use of “juju” and ancestral forces, as well as content capable of inciting fear, panic, public disorder and unrest, particularly in Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas.

The police said Princess Udoito is facing charges of conspiracy to commit criminal defamation, publication of defamatory matter with intent to intimidate, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, threats capable of causing fear and public disturbance, and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm.

The alleged offences, according to the police, are contrary to provisions of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 39, Vol. 2, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022, and the Internal Security and Enforcement Law, Cap. 73, Vol. 4, Laws of Akwa Ibom State, 2022.

“The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been remanded in correctional custody,” the statement added.

Reacting, the National President of the Ekid People’s Union, Dr Samuel Udonsak, and the Secretary General, Sir Bassey Dan-Abia, alleged that Princess Udoito was being persecuted for her strong advocacy on the ownership of the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve, a dispute that has pitted the Ekid people against the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The EPU said Princess Udoito had become well known for her advocacy for Ekid rights over the Stubb’s Creek Forest Reserve, locally known as Akoiyak Ekid, noting that tensions over ownership had recently escalated.

While stressing that it had no intention of escalating the dispute, the union said it was duty-bound to alert the public, rights activists and the international community to closely monitor developments, warning that her arrest could signal a clampdown on advocacy over the disputed land.

The EPU further demanded that Princess Udoito be treated with dignity and in accordance with the law, including being charged within 24 hours as provided by the 1999 Constitution, and with full respect for her fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the EPU President and Secretary General were earlier summoned by the police on January 9 to appear before the State Intelligence Department (SID) of the command in connection with the Stubbs Creek dispute.

Letters of invitation dated January 8 and signed by the Commanding Officer, SID, ACP Essien P. Boniface, cited a “serious security report capable of causing breakdown of law and order” in the state, though specific details were not disclosed.

The police statement on Princess Udoito’s case, however, did not comment on the summons issued to the EPU leaders or the outcome of their meeting with the SID.