Police arrest two armed robbery suspects, recover arms in Akwa Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom said on Thursday that it has detained two armed robbery suspects and recovered one automatic rifle in the Mkpat Enin area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, said in a statement in Uyo that the breakthrough followed reliable public intelligence.

John said that operatives of the command carried out a targeted raid on the hideout of a notorious armed robbery suspect at Mkpat Enin on Wednesday.

She said that upon seeing the operatives, the principal suspect fled the scene and evaded apprehension.

The PPRO said that two suspects found within the premises were apprehended after a brief chase by police personnel.

She said that during the operation, one automatic pump action rifle, a locally-fabricated shotgun, four machetes, substances suspected to be ‘hemp’ and other illicit drugs were recovered.

The police spokesman said that the suspects had provided useful information about the gang’s operations.

“The command is taking steps to apprehend the fleeing principal suspect and dismantle any criminal network connected to him,” she said.

She urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements around their neighbourhood to the Police.

Vanguard News