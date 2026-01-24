Aiyedatiwa meets with Ondo Rep members, calls for collaboration, unity

— Rep members commend Gov’s developmental strides, pledge loyalty, support

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called on federal lawmakers from the state to see the overall development, peace and stability of Ondo as a collective responsibility that requires everyone’s commitment.

He made the call while hosting a dinner for all nine members of the House of Representatives from the state in Akure, the state capital.

The Rep members include Hon. Abiodun Derin Adesida, Akure South/Akure North; Hon. Abiola Makinde, Ondo East/Ondo West; Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, Owo/Ose; Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, Akoko South West/Akoko South-East; Hon. Ife Ehindero, Akoko North-East/Akoko North-West; Hon. Festus Akingbaso, Idanre/Ifedore; Hon. Festus Adefiranye, Ileoluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo; Hon. Donald Ojogo, Ilaje/Ese-Odo and Hon. Jimi Odimayo, Okitipupa/Irele.

The meeting focused on collaborations towards the development and stability of the state and building unity in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the party’s congresses.

A statement issued by the governor’s chief press secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said that the discussion also centred on aligning federal and state development goals to ensure that Ondo State continues to benefit from federal projects under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Adeniyan said that Governor Aiyedatiwa assured the lawmakers that his administration would continue to prioritise the development of the state and the welfare of the people over politics.

According to him, the collaboration with the lawmakers is a huge win for the state as it is the kind of synergy needed to keep the momentum of development and stability going for the Sunshine State.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa also intimated the lawmakers with the activities lined up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the creation of the State.

“The Governor expressed his happiness to see that all the 12 members of the National Assembly (Senate and Reps) and all 26 members of the State House of Assembly are now in one party, APC, which is an unprecedented development in the State,” the statement said.

Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, Hon Derin Adesina thanked the governor for the meeting and commended the developmental strides of his administration.

Adesina pledged their support and loyalty to the governor and promised to put politics aside and continue to contribute their quotas to the development of Ondo State and the growth of the APC in the state.

Those also present at the meeting included the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ololade Gbegudu, National Vice Chairman of APC, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative and Party Affairs, Hon Babatunde Kolawole and a chieftain of the APC, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.