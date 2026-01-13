Again, gunmen attack Otobi Akpa, kill four, scores missing in night raid

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By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Not fewer than four persons have been killed, while several others are missing, following a night attack on Otobi Akpa community in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

One of the victims, Mrs. Menu Ojiji, a pastor’s wife, reportedly died from shock after sustaining trauma during the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday when armed assailants invaded the community, firing sporadically and causing residents to flee in panic. Four young men were said to have been shot dead during the attack.

Speaking to Vanguard on the phone, Mr. James Ode said the attackers arrived in large numbers and began shooting around the major transformer junction in the community.

“When we heard the gunshots, we knew the attackers were at it again. People started running in the middle of the night—women and children fled into the bush and unknown places,” he said.

Ode added that many residents were still hiding in surrounding bushes as of the time of speaking, noting that this was the third such attack on Otobi Akpa.

“This same community was attacked last year, 2025, when about 14 people were killed without provocation,” he recalled.

Also speaking, a youth leader in the area, Mr. Egaji Ejembi, described the attack as deliberate and called for urgent intervention by security agencies.

He appealed to relevant authorities and the international community to take interest in the recurring violence, expressing concern over the safety of residents.

At the time of filing this report, the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo.