Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Your Essential Guide and Daily Betting Insights

Football fans across Africa and beyond are counting down to December 21 when Morocco hosts the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament will go on until the 18th of January 2026 and is expected to be super exciting. For expert analysis and predictions for each game at the tournament, get familiar with betting tips Africa as they’ll be providing comprehensive daily coverage for every AFCON fixture.



Tournament Details and Qualified Teams



The tournament was rescheduled to December to accommodate FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup and avoid extreme weather conditions, making it the first AFCON tournament which will be played during the Christmas/New Year period.



Venue Information



The competition will utilise nine stadiums across six cities:

Rabat

Casablanca

Tangier

Marrakech

Fes

Agadir



Qualified Nations



All 24 qualified teams have previous AFCON experience, though some are returning after extended absences. Notable qualifiers include:

Côte d’Ivoire (defending champions)

Egypt (record seven-time winners)

Senegal (2021 champions)

Nigeria (2023 finalist)

Morocco (highest-ranked African nation)

Botswana returns after 12 years, while Ghana failed to qualify for the first time since 2004.



Tournament Format and Title Contenders



The 24 teams are divided into six groups of four. The top two teams from each group automatically advance to the round of 16. Then there’s a second chance for four best third-placed teams.



Leading Favourites



With odds around 5/2, Morocco enters as the tournament favourite. And that’s not very surprising. They have home advantage, are ranked 11th in the world, and made history in 2022 by becoming the first African nation to reach the semi finals of the World Cup after they knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.



Egypt remains a formidable force led by Mo Salah, who’s joint-favourite for top scorer at 6/1 alongside Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen.



Speaking of Nigeria, they boast a star-studded team all round and Senegal brings a well-drilled squad featuring Sadio Mané. Algeria and Cameroon also cannot be overlooked given their pedigree.



Maximise Your Tournament Experience with Expert Predictions



Accessing quality analytical insights can significantly enhance your tournament engagement. This is precisely where specialist prediction platforms deliver exceptional value for AFCON followers.



Comprehensive Daily Coverage



Expert services provide free predictions for every AFCON 2025 match, covering all major markets including:

match results

over/under goals

both teams to score

specific scoreline forecasts.

Analysts who specialise exclusively in African football offer depth of knowledge that generic services cannot replicate.



What Sets Quality Services Apart



Detailed match previews examine:

team form

head-to-head records

injury updates

tactical matchups



The best platforms maintain transparency by keeping previous predictions visible, allowing users to independently verify accuracy. Throughout the tournament, recommendations adapt as team dynamics evolve, ensuring predictions remain relevant and covering everything from outright winner predictions to top scorer markets.



Your AFCON 2025 Journey Begins



The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations promises to be one for the books. There’ll be drama. There’ll be huge shockers. There’ll be unforgettable moments. And there’ll be incredible football, for sure.

Morocco’s infrastructure investment guarantees players perform on exceptional stages, whilst passionate crowds will create an electric atmosphere. Having access to expert analysis means you can approach each fixture with informed perspectives.