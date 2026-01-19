AFCON penalty drama: ‘Shameful, does not honour Africa’ — Morocco’s Regragui blasts Senegal

By Ayobami Okerinde

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has slammed Senegal and their coach, Pape Thiaw, over what he described as “shameful” conduct during the closing stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday, insisting the scenes “did not honour Africa.”

Regragui’s outburst followed a dramatic end to the final, which Senegal eventually won after extra time, despite controversy surrounding a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Morocco were handed a golden chance to clinch the title deep into stoppage time of normal time when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a penalty following a VAR review for a challenge on Brahim Diaz by Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, with the score still goalless.

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The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal, with several players walking off the pitch in protest after Thiaw led them away. Play was halted for nearly 20 minutes before Diaz eventually took the spot-kick, but his weak chipped effort was easily saved, prolonging the match into extra time.

Senegal later sealed victory through a stunning strike from Pape Gueye, claiming their second AFCON title.

Reacting after the match, Regragui condemned Senegal’s conduct, saying it cast Africa in a poor light.

“The image we’ve given of Africa is shameful. A coach who asks his players to leave the field … What Pape did does not honour Africa,” Regragui said.

“He had already started in the [pre-match] press conference. He wasn’t classy. But he is a champion, so he can say whatever he wants.”

The Moroccan coach admitted the disruption affected his team, particularly Diaz, but refused to blame the missed penalty solely on the delay.

His words: “We stopped the match in the eyes of the world for 10 minutes. That didn’t help Brahim. That doesn’t excuse Brahim for the way he hit the penalty. He hit it like that and we have to accept it. We were one minute from being African champions. That’s football. It’s often cruel. We missed what for some was the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Senegal’s match-winner, Pape Gueye, defended his team’s actions, describing their reaction as one borne out of frustration.

“What we felt was injustice. There had been a foul for us and the referee chose not to look at the VAR,” he said, trying to explain the walk-off.

“We were frustrated, but Sadio [Mané] told us to come back on the pitch to remobilise us. We all saw what happened at the end. We took the decision to come back on the pitch to give everything – which we did.”

Despite Morocco’s impressive 26-game unbeaten run since Regragui led them to the World Cup semi-finals, the coach faced sharp criticism after the final, with several journalists calling for his resignation. He, however, played down the calls, urging patience and humility.

“To win the Africa Cup is not easy. We were very close. Everybody is disappointed, but in football you must accept what has happened, be humble and come back stronger,” he said.

To win the Africa Cup is not easy. We were very close and so everybody is disappointed but in football, you need to come back strong, you need to accept what has happened, you need to be humble and you need to work to do it, inshallah.”