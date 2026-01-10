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January 10, 2026

AFCON: Atiku, Obi react as Super Eagles beat Algeria 2–0

AFCON: Atiku, Obi react as Super Eagles beat Algeria 2–0

Nigeria’s forward #09 Victor Osimhen (R) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi have joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the Super Eagles’ 2–0 victory over Algeria, a result that booked the team a place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and reignited national belief in a title run.

In statements signed by both opposition leaders, the win was framed as more than just a football result, with each describing it as a moment of pride and shared joy for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Atiku described the night as a proud one for the country, applauding the team’s resolve and the hope their performance has stirred across the nation.

“A proud night for our nation. I celebrate the Super Eagles on their solid 2–0 victory over Algeria in the AFCON quarter-final.

“Your fighting spirit has once again lifted the hopes of millions of Nigerians. Keep soaring, we are firmly behind you,” he said.

Obi, in a separate message, praised the Super Eagles for making a strong statement with their display, saying the victory sent a clear signal to the rest of the continent.

“Huge congratulations to our dear Super Eagles for flying high over the Desert Warriors! A 2–0 victory that sends a clear message to the rest of the continent.

“Clinical finishing, a rock-solid defence, and a rewarding gift to over 200 million people cheering you on. The AFCON trophy is within reach! Keep the fire burning. Let’s take this momentum straight into the semi-finals! Up Nigeria,” the ex-governor said.

The Super Eagles’ win over Algeria has continued to draw widespread acclaim.

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