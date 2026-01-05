AFCON ’25: Nigeria vs Mozambique – date, time and how to watch

After sweeping through the group stage with a flawless three wins from three, Nigeria will look to sustain their impressive form when they face Mozambique in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Fes on Monday.



The Super Eagles head into the tie as favourites against the Mambas, but Mozambique have already shown they are capable of troubling more established sides.

A victory over Gabon, coupled with spirited displays in defeats to hosts Ivory Coast and Cameroon, underlined their ability to compete with Africa’s traditional heavyweights.



Nigeria, champions of Africa for the last time in 2013, will feel encouraged by their strong start to the tournament and what appears to be a favourable last-16 draw. With confidence high in Éric Sékou Chelle’s camp, the Super Eagles will be aiming to take another decisive step towards ending their long wait for continental glory.



Midfielders Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman have been among Nigeria’s standout performers so far, providing creativity and drive. However, lingering defensive concerns remain, and Mozambique are expected to target those weaknesses through Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo.



Catamo has been one of Mozambique’s key attacking threats, converting a penalty in their 3-2 win over Gabon before scoring a fine goal in a narrow 2-1 loss to Cameroon.



The winner of Monday’s encounter will progress to the quarter-finals to face either Algeria or DR Congo. A potential meeting with DR Congo would revive memories of the 2026 CAF World Cup qualifying playoff final, where Nigeria suffered defeat, allowing the Leopards to advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.

Match Details



Date: Monday, January 5

Kick-off: 20:00 WAT (21:00 CAT, 20:00 Moroccan time, 19:00 GMT)

Venue: Fez Stadium



How to watch: Live on SuperSport in Nigeria and South Africa.