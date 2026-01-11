AFCON 2025: Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal set for blockbuster semi-finals

The semi-final line-up for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has been confirmed after a dramatic quarter-final weekend.

Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco and Senegal emerged as the last four teams following intense quarter-final matches concluded on Saturday night.

Hosts Morocco will face Nigeria at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. At the same time, Senegal will battle Egypt at the Grand Stade de Tanger, Tanger, in the two semi-final fixtures scheduled for Wednesday.

Seven-time champions Egypt sealed the final semi-final ticket after edging defending champions Cote d’Ivoire 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.

The victory ended the Elephants’ title defence and set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash with Senegal.

Senegal earlier booked their place with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mali in a tense West African derby.

Iliman Ndiaye’s first-half strike proved decisive as the Teranga Lions displayed composure to protect their slim advantage.

Hosts Morocco continued their title quest with a composed 2-0 victory over Cameroon in Rabat.

Goals from Brahim Diaz and Ismaël Saibari underlined the Atlas Lions’ attacking quality and defensive balance.

Nigeria completed the semi-final quartet after defeating Algeria 2-0 in Marrakech.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring before Akor Adams sealed the win late, setting up a blockbuster clash with Morocco.

The quarter-final results highlighted acceptable margins, where pedigree, composure and experience proved decisive.

The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Jan. 18 in Rabat.