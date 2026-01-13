AFCON 2025: 5 Moroccan players Super Eagles must watch in semi-final clash

Nigeria will take on host nation Morocco in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as both sides battle for a place in the final of the continent’s biggest football showpiece.

The Super Eagles have maintained a perfect record in the tournament so far, scoring 14 goals and keeping two clean sheets, emerging as the competition’s most dangerous attacking side.

Morocco, on the other hand, have built their campaign on defensive solidity. Walid Regragui’s men have conceded just one goal in the tournament, a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Mali, while keeping four clean sheets on home soil.

Here are players to watch out for.

Brahim Diaz

The Real Madrid winger has been one of the standout performers of AFCON 2025. Díaz is the tournament’s leading goalscorer with five goals and has found the net in every match he has played so far.

He was named in the Team of the Tournament for the group stage and continued his fine form with goals in both the round of 16 and quarter-final.

Blessed with pace, close control and creativity, Díaz’s dribbling ability and eye for goal make him a major threat Nigeria’s defence must contain.

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco’s defender #02 Achraf Hakimi attends a press conference at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on December 20, 2025, ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football tournament. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi brings pedigree, experience and leadership to Morocco’s side. The reigning African Player of the Year enjoyed a glittering season with PSG, winning the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Despite carrying an injury before the start of the tournament, Morocco were unwilling to do without him. Hakimi returned in the third group match and went on to register an assist against Tanzania in the round of 16.

His overlapping runs, pace and delivery from wide areas could pose problems for the Super Eagles.

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Noussair Mazraoui

Operating on the right side of defence, Manchester United’s Noussair Mazraoui has reaffirmed his reputation as one of Africa’s finest full-backs.

Mazraoui combines defensive discipline with technical quality, intelligent positioning and composure on the ball. He was named in the AFCON group-stage Best XI and has been instrumental in Morocco’s ability to build from the back.

Beyond his defensive duties, his willingness to support attacks with pace and vision adds another dimension to Morocco’s play.

Yassine Bounou

At 34, Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou remains one of the continent’s most reliable shot-stoppers. Widely regarded as Africa’s best goalkeeper, Bounou has kept four clean sheets in five AFCON matches.

The only goal he has conceded came from the penalty spot against Mali in the group stage.

Expected to start between the posts against Nigeria, Bounou’s reflexes, positioning and experience mean the Super Eagles must be clinical with their chances.

Ayoub El Kaabi

Ayoub El Kaabi has emerged as Morocco’s unlikely hero at AFCON 2025. The 32-year-old Olympiakos striker has scored two spectacular overhead-kick goals in the tournament.

Now dubbed the “El-Kaabicycle”, the striker has netted three goals so far and become a symbol of Morocco’s attacking revival.

With his movement, aerial ability and eye for the spectacular, El Kaabi, alongside Brahim Díaz, will pose a serious test for Nigeria’s defence.