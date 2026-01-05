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January 13, 2026

5 times Nigeria, Morocco have met at AFCON

5 times Nigeria, Morocco have met at AFCON

Nigeria will battle hosts Morocco in a blockbuster semi-final of the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Super Eagles are chasing a fourth AFCON title, while Morocco are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since their historic triumph in 1976.

Both sides arrive at the last-four stage unbeaten, underlining the magnitude of the encounter.

Nigeria have been flawless in the tournament so far, winning all five of their matches on the road to the semi-finals. Morocco, buoyed by home support, have also impressed, recording four wins and a draw.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the sixth AFCON encounter between the two nations, with all five previous clashes producing a winner. It is their first meeting at the tournament in 22 years and only the second time they will face each other in an AFCON semi-final.

Previous AFCON Meetings:

  • 1976 Group Stage: Morocco 3–1 Nigeria
  • 1976 Group Stage: Morocco 2–1 Nigeria
  • 1980 Semi-Final: Nigeria 1–0 Morocco
  • 2000 Group Stage: Nigeria 2–0 Morocco
  • 2004 Group Stage: Morocco 1–0 Nigeria

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