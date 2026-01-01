Adeboye warns Christians: “You cannot deceive God,” calls for complete obedience

By Olayinka Latona

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has cautioned Christians against spiritual pretence, stressing that life-changing divine intervention requires complete and sincere obedience to God.

Delivering his New Year’s Eve message at the 2025 Crossover Service, Pastor Adeboye warned believers against complacency and superficial faith, insisting that it is impossible to deceive God.

“For how long do you think you can deceive God? For how long can you pretend?” he asked. “Obey Him completely and He is willing to rearrange things so that you can catch up to where you ought to be.”

He emphasised that God’s ability to “rearrange destinies in one night” is activated not by partial compliance but by total alignment with His will.

Drawing from Revelation 1:8, which describes God as the Alpha and Omega, Pastor Adeboye reminded worshippers that God operates with complete foreknowledge. He also cited Jeremiah 1:4–5 to underscore that God knows His people even before birth, and Hebrews 13:8, which affirms the unchanging nature of Christ.

“God knows the beginning and the end. He knows what is complete and what is not. You cannot pretend,” he said.

Using biblical examples, including Abraham and Sarah in Genesis 17—where God changed their names and destinies instantly—and Joshua, whom God repositioned for victory, Pastor Adeboye illustrated that divine turnaround is possible but conditional.

“God can step into a situation and change a person’s story instantly, if they yield to Him with complete obedience,” he stated.

He described God as the all-sufficient provider who has already prepared a good end for His people, as promised in Jeremiah 29:11, but warned that incomplete surrender can hinder access to these divine promises.

The service ended with prayers focused on self-examination, as believers were urged to ask God to reveal missed opportunities and hidden obstacles—described as “Jonahs” in their lives—that hinder full obedience.

Pastor Adeboye concluded with a final assurance tied to a clear condition: “God is willing to help you become all that He has ordained you to be, if you are ready to walk in sincere and complete obedience.”

The message served as a strong call for introspection and renewed commitment as Christians step into the new year.