Abuja residents hail FG’s intervention on food price drop

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Some Abuja residents have commended the Federal Government’s intervention to reduce food prices, saying the crashing prices of food items have brought relief to residents of Abuja and other Nigerians across the country.

The residents gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mrs Vivian Uche, a foodstuff vendor at Lugbe market, praised the Federal Government’s intervention, saying it helped curb the hike in food prices in the country.

“In an unexpected development, food prices have dropped in the market across Nigeria, bringing much relief to Nigerians who have been struggling with the rising cost of living.

“I sell beans, rice and other food items; the prices have dropped notably in the market. A bag of rice that was selling for N76,000 a few months ago now goes for N55,000.

“A module of Gari was N1,000/1,200 but now N500/600. Beans dropped from N3,000 to N600/800, depending on quality. The same thing goes for yam flour and the rest.

“Truly speaking, this is a relief for us traders and the customers that buy our products to consume,’’ she said.

Mrs Ifeoma Iwuji, a civil servant, said the efforts of the federal government toward making food more available and affordable in Abuja and across the country could not be overemphasised.

According to her, the government has implemented policies that have increased food supply, leading to surplus and subsequently lowering the food prices.

“The cost of food has been a major burden; with the price dropping, we can now afford to buy more food,’’ she said.

Mrs Cynthia Chukwuma, a buyer at the Lugbe market, said what the federal government did was good, urging that the sustainability of the low cost of the food items would be better.

“We need to see if this price drop is sustainable for a long time. We have seen prices of foodstuffs drop before, only for them to increase again. For now, families are enjoying lower food prices.

Mr Kayode Iyiola, a mechanised farmer, told NAN that food prices had dropped nationwide due to the federal government’s intervention and other factors.

According to him, the ongoing harvest season has led to an increase in food supply, causing prices to decrease, and improved security in farming areas has also contributed to the reduction.

“Farmers can now access their lands and produce more food. Additionally, the federal government’s free import waiver has led to a surge in cheap imports, further driving down prices.

“Government’s intervention, like subsidised fertilizer distribution and dry-season farming initiatives, has also supported the price drop, “he said.

Kayode, however, explained that despite the gains, many Nigerians still struggled with low purchasing power and stagnant incomes, making it difficult to afford basic food items.

Vanguard News