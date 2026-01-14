Abia Obidients warn ex-governors against plot to undermine Otti’s second-term bid

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

By Steve Oko

Umuahia – The Abia State chapter of the Obidient Movement, a political support group loyal to former presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, has berated former governors of the state over what it described as threats and boasts to truncate the second-term ambition of Governor Alex Otti.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Umuahia, the group accused the former governors of ganging up against Governor Otti out of selfish interests, alleging that they were responsible for plunging Abia State into what it called a “sorry state” before the current administration began efforts at recovery.

The Obidients warned that any attempt by the former governors to work against the interests of the masses would be resisted, vowing not to allow Abia to return to what they described as political bondage.

The group, which claimed it played a critical role in Governor Otti’s electoral victory in the 2023 governorship election, said it would not fold its arms while “a group of failed politicians, embittered by Otti’s developmental strides,” seek to derail the ongoing transformation in the state.

Although the Obidients acknowledged that members of the movement had not been integrated into Governor Otti’s administration, they said this would not affect their support for him, provided he continues to deliver good governance to the people of Abia.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the spokesperson, Dr. Chibuzor Obiesili, said the opposition to Governor Otti by the former governors was driven purely by personal interests and would not gain the support of the people.

“Abia people are enlightened, vigilant and fully aware of the difference between the former governors and Governor Otti,” Obiesili said.

He called on well-meaning Abians to reject what he described as attempts by certain individuals “posing as sycophants to the President” to undermine the state for personal gain.

The group also appealed to civil society organisations and the media to resist what it termed blackmail against the governor, urging them instead to support efforts to rebuild Abia State.

The Obidients encouraged Governor Otti to remain resolute in his commitment to changing the state’s narrative, assuring him of their continued support.

“Otti should remain focused and continue to deliver on his mandate,” the group stated.

However, the group renewed its call on Governor Otti to consider aligning with Mr. Peter Obi in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that such a move would help build a united political front.

“We call on Governor Otti to join the ADC where our leader, Mr. Peter Obi, and other well-meaning Nigerian politicians are, for a more united block vote in 2027,” the group said.

Other members of the Obidient Movement present at the press briefing included Prince Solomon, Elder Bethel Nwokoma, Barrister Chinedum Ogbonnaya, Chukwuebuka Ezennaka and Elder Iheanyi Ezengwa.