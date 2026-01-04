2027: Rivers APC will follow Wike’s directives – Official

Nyesom Wike

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers, says the party would largely follow the directives of Mr Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Rejoice Otobo, the Chairman of APC in the area, stated this during Wike’s “thank you” visit to the LGA on Sunday.

Otobo assured Wike that the people would not fail him because of the landmark achievements recorded in the LGA during his tenure as governor of the state.

“We await instructions from you on the 2027 elections.

“Wherever you ask us to go, there we shall go; whatever you ask us to do is what we will do.

“All the people of this LGA have decided that where you want us to go is where we will all go,” the chairman said.

Similarly, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Ikechukwu Obuzor, who thanked Wike for his developmental strides in Ahoada, pledged complete loyalty to the minister.

“I want to say that we are standing firm with you: wherever you go, we will go.

“Be rest assured that come 2027, Ahoada West will go with you in total,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the LGA, Mr Chita Eugene, who described Wike as “the political field marshal of South-South, praised him for the laudable projects he has so far attracted to Rivers.

Eugene said that the visit was not just to thank the people, but a celebration of effective leadership and public service.

Also, Rep. Victor Obuzor (Awelga-ONELGA Federal Constituency), said that Wike deserves the support of the LGA, particularly by transforming Rivers during his tenure as governor.

Similarly, the Sheyi Tinubu Support Group, led by Chidi Amadi, equally pledged its support to Wike and the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

In his remarks, Wike explained that he was in the area to thank the people for the overwhelming support granted him and Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

He said that Rivers used to be respected for its strong political position on good governance across the country until bad governance happened.

The minister, who stressed the need for the glory of Rivers in the political landscape of the country be restored, insisted such would only be achieved by correcting the existing leadership error in the state.

“Already, Rivers is being respected because of what we are doing in FCT.

“We need a leader we can be trusted to drive our dear state to glory and progress,” Wike said.

Vanguard News