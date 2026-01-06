2027: In reality, there can’t be a one party state – Adebayo, SDP leader

By Dapo Akinrefon

Prince Adewole Adebayo, leader of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, in this interview, bares his mind on the new tax policy, which became operational on January 1, the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2025, and the fear of Nigeria becoming a one party state, among other issues.

What’s your assessment of the year 2025?

For the people in government, it’s a year of abuse. And for the media, it’s a year of distraction. We have a list of all the problems of Nigerians. For the political class, it’s a year of removing credibility from politics. For the political class, it’s a year of denouncing yourself. We’re just leaving the party. And for Nigeria, it’s a year of international harassment.

How would a foreign country be able to come to your country? Even to insult Nigeria before or criticise Nigeria it was a serious matter. Do you remember the postcard that the US government sent to the so-called Peace Corps? And one of the Peace Corps members criticised Nigeria in the postcard that they sent home.

The entire postcard was proscribed because Nigerian youths came out to condemn it. How can you come to the country and insult Nigeria? The kind of messages we get from Mr Trump and the US. When you look at all of that, it’s a year that we had no way of exacting an opportunity to decide on peace or something.

Now we were going to present the 2026 budgets, and they started with a constitutional impossibility, of saying that they are repealing the 2025 Appropriation Act. Why do we want an Appropriation Act that has to be repealed?

The money spent, is it to be regarded as stolen money, or lost money, or lost opportunity? In all of the contracts awarded, what’s wrong with those subheads? Are you going to revoke all those numbers? Clearly, we don’t have the government. We don’t have people in power. We don’t have access to be able to engage them and tackle them. So 2025 was a year where we engaged the government without being able to tackle them. And Tinubu was appointing everyone employed on the team as well. So we want to analyse the year as the year in which we introduced or expanded the most dangerous youth enslavement programme in the country.

In a country where, under our constitution, tuition is supposed to be affordable. No one is expected, under our constitution, to take a loan to go to school. It’s one of the operations that arose in America. But in America, if you take a student loan, you don’t pay interest. In the case of Nigeria, if you take a student loan, you’re paying interest to the government or owing the government interest.

At the state government level, almost every governor is to be found, on average, in Abuja. Lining up to wait for Tinubu on one of these medical trips or unexplained journeys.

So, it’s the year of governors shutting down the radio stations, and bringing us to the secondary level, the sub-national level of states. About six or seven governments changed their parties to join the APC and many more are begging and spending money to join. There is no attempt to get the politicians to interpret the problems of the people and deal with them.

And it’s the year with the most military things you can remember. A general was killed by so-called terrorists. You really don’t see a general being killed like that. And the other military event is Tinubu’s minister and the Naval officer shouting at each other about a piece of land that neither of them owns. So, 2025 was the year God gave us to try to make sense of our lives, and we decided not to do so.

We ended the year with the threat that by next year we are going to be officially living under the most brazen act of legislative treason, where the fiscal tax law passed by the National Assembly is being suspected by serious members of the National Assembly as having been tampered with either by the president, a part of the National Assembly or both of them.

In a few months, the process for the 2027 election will commence and I know you are interested. Are you not worried that Nigeria is gradually moving to a one-party state?

I’m not worried at all because logic suggests that if you have one elite tendency, it’s a matter of time before they will stop pretending to be different and move into one political party. If you look at most of the political parties that have been in existence since 1998, when we started this current transition, which is now 26 years of governments, the elites are the same. Most of the political parties are the same.

They are mostly neoliberal. The elites are uniformly corrupt, uniformly pointless.

So you can find someone who has been in government for eight years and you are asked to summarise his political philosophy, but you don’t know it. But you can find out their political philosophy when they leave office and you charge them to court.

So these elites don’t understand the essence of a republic.

They don’t take the job seriously. They don’t have a sense of leadership. And they’re not contributing to anyone. Their economic philosophy is contrary to what is in the constitution, even though they swear by the same constitution when they are about to resume office.

That is not the language of someone who is collecting power for the people and for the benefit of the people, after office, returning to the people and becoming an average citizen like the rest of us.

So, all of them now have summarised their aspirations and realised that the Tinubu Group is the most successful in all of their careers, all of the power structures and all of that. So they decided there’s no point competing with him. They just go and align with him. He is the Capon now and they just follow him.

That is what people call a one-party state. But in reality, there cannot be a one-party state because the natural dialectics is that any union between hungry people and the overfed people cannot last. Any union between unemployed people and people who are considered unemployed cannot be together. A union of poor people and those who stole all their wealth cannot endure.

So we are reaching a point where the real opposition will not come from the political class.

The real opposition will come from the Nigerian people. Because what Nigerian people need is a political party in which the Nigerian people, the ordinary person, are invested in, and they are part of and committed to. And it’s a mass movement. That is the end of the so-called one-party state.

The elites, as decadent as they are, are the leftovers of the crops of military rule. If you look at the history of most of them, their career began with working for military governments during the dark days of military dictatorship. Helping them to hide money. And if you look at the Tinubu government, you can see how many of them are returning to their virtual homes. Especially in court, they are working for the government. And contractors who were virtuous partners are hiding money for them. So the summary of all of these is that the Nigerian people are having an opportunity to confront the elite with a political alternative. And now that they are enjoying the drama of problems in these elite classes, it is more important to pay attention to how responsive the Nigerian people are to these problems.

How the Nigerian people show character in realising that these problems won’t go away and you don’t have philosophical things like in the past, is very important. No one’s coming to rescue you. What you need to do is organise, mobilise, and take collective action to save your democracy. This is the only thing you’ve got, which is the right to vote, the right to have that vote reflect, the right to have people who think like you, and to put them in a position of responsibility so that the wrongdoings will come to an end. Then we can begin to restore the republic to its original intent.

I find it particularly unintelligent to fight and gain independence from white people and be a slave to black people.

I don’t see any sense in that. And so the Nigerian people are now going back to what Fanon called a mass movement against second slavery. Because if you look at the government of the day, they don’t regard you as equal or as a citizen.

They regard you as someone whom they can deny all his rights politically, economically, socially, and deny the next generation a great future while they smile at the banks.

So I don’t think that if you start from Lugard to the last colonial master, Robertson, none of them has been as anti-people as Tinubu has been.

And the only thing that is motivating politicians, commonly, is to use politics and the offices they occupy to address their own personal poverty. So it is no longer a government that is meant to provide food for the public. It is a government that is providing an avenue for a few people to run to the kitchen and seek care for themselves.

That is the answer to the question of a party state. It can’t happen. The one party elite has already happened.

The one-party state can’t happen. We will defeat them and we will send them out. The earlier you get it easy for the common will of Nigerian people to be expressed through an election, and he loses the election and goes away, the better for him and the country.

But in whichever way, it is not sustainable for Nigerians to continue with this trajectory. We will defeat him with a broken company. It doesn’t matter how many there are.

Are you recontesting in 2027, or is your party forming a coalition?

I am running, and I have already told my party. My party officially knows that I will contest in 2027. I am in the process of it. There is no major political party in Nigeria. Unless you are substituting it for the ruling party, which I can never join, and my deputy can never join it.

Why?

Because I have met criminals. I have been dealing with criminals. First, you have to occupy an office. If you take an oath of office, you need to keep to it. If you were on your way to join a political party, would you join a political party where they are accusing each other of altering legislation? Would you do that?

You can’t claim to be patriotic and still be a member of the APC. It doesn’t work. You can’t say, I am democratic, but I also support apartheid.

There are certain things I don’t agree with. You could say, well, I like Tinubu, but I don’t care about Nigeria. So, it is not allowed. Because if you interact with politicians, they will say, ‘Oh, he is my mentor, he is my friend.’ You cannot be two things at the same time that are contradictory. You cannot say, I care for the rule of law, and join this government.

But some have also accused you of not seeing anything good in this government…

Because I don’t see it, it doesn’t exist. When I woke up this morning, I didn’t see you until you arrived. So, if something good happens, I will see it. But if nothing good happens, how do I see it? So, I cannot deceive myself. And Nigerian people are not even willing to see it. For example, they say they are reducing the inflation to 16 per cent, about the time when the price of everything has increased. So, how do you calculate your inflation?

The tax reform law has kicked off. As a lawyer, what is your take on that? Do you think that will help the economy or worsen the sufferings of Nigerians?

First, it’s a bad law. It’s an unjust law. It’s an impractical law. It is a distraction. What is the essence of taxation? Taxation has four critical ingredients in its philosophy. One, it must be a stimulant. It must stimulate the economy. When you have a tax law, it must make people want to produce so that it helps you to stimulate the economy.

Two, it must be distributive, fairly distributive. That is to say, you produce tax, it must help you to fund, to take resources from the area where it’s wasted to the area where it is useful. For example, if we had a case of homelessness, or maybe you can tax expensive homes, exorbitant homes like mine, and use the money to do affordable housing. If you have, like Ethiopia, a problem of public transportation, you can tax those who bring in luxury vehicles and use the money to buy buses, and I take bus lanes. So, you could tax imported fabric. Those who are wearing expensive clothes; you can tax them and use the money to buy khaki and hat for the poor. There must be an adjustment; tax is a modulator.

Three, you must generate more revenue in the long run.

How about the price of foodstuffs?

First, put the foodstuffs in the basket. They don’t know the government; they don’t know how to lie. Number one, if you put the food in the basket, you take all the staples: rice, yams, and beans. That’s all. Then, you take the processed foods.

Then, you take all the other condiments. If you take everything, the food is in the basket. Now, you have the price of rice at N120,000. It comes to N80,000. The minimum wage is out of it. You take the cost of transportation. There is no part of Nigeria where the cost of transportation has reduced. There is no part of Nigeria where the cost of housing has reduced. Does it help anybody here who has a landlord, when you get a landlord saying, okay, I’m reducing your rent now, does it help? There is no part of the country where you would say that I set up a business and the new business that I’m setting up now is costing me less than before.

If you are in the construction industry, the cost of cement, cement-based, cement-block concrete and all of that, the cost of reinforcement, iron rod, sand, water; none of the costs is coming down. If you compare the three-year budget of three roads, for the same project, their cost are rising.

So, you have a 90-kilometre road, awarded in 2023 for X amount, because they didn’t fund the project, they have no discipline, they carry the same project over to the following year, or some segment of it.

When they are repricing it, it’s higher than before. So, we call it variation, and you see David Umahi coming on TV and talking about variation, variation, variation. So, it goes on like that.

If you travel by air, your airfare hasn’t been reduced. Even if you adjust for seasonal volatility, it doesn’t reduce at all.

If you came by road, it did not reduce; it has increased. Even though I shouted, and many people joined me to shout, people would have been surcharging you 15 percent on top of the fuel you are buying now, so that you can actually put a permanent tax on your property, never to go away again. So, when you look at all of these things, I have not heard of any school saying. We are reducing our school fees compared to last year.

And if you buy Christmas clothes for your children at once, no fabric is less than before. So, if you are reducing inflation, at least there is a basket of items that should be in your inflation calculation. Which of them has come down? The only one you mentioned is rice.

This is one out of maybe 1,000 staples. And rice was undergoing hyperinflation. And what they did was, they allowed rice to be imported. Buhari banned the importation of rice and did not support rice farmers. I never saw them coming to do anything, because they don’t even know the agro-economics of farming. I am a farmer. I bought tractors at higher prices. I am maintaining and cultivating my land at higher prices. I go to the markets around to buy rice paddy, but the rice paddy nearby doesn’t have any support. There is no part of the rice production process that they were part of.

But they just assumed that if they ban the importation of rice, and we can charge more money from the customer, it will cover the already too high cost of producing rice.

In reality, what they should have done was to reduce the cost of producing the rice so that if you are bringing rice from abroad, with the shipment and all of that cost, it’s naturally going to be more difficult for you to beat our price since labour is very cheap, and land is almost free in Nigeria. But they don’t understand economics. So, to put it all together, what we need to understand is that criticism of Tinubu is for the good of the country. Because half of their lack of good policies is deliberate. There is a conflict between what they want to gain and what is good.

The Adebayo National Marathon is entering its 2nd year. Can you give us a brief intro for establishing the marathon?

It has given people purpose and the opportunity to use their strength and stamina, and we put people together, and this is me, and this is you. If you want to be successful, you have to endure this. You have to plan, you have to focus, you have to work hard, and you have to project. You have to prepare for this. You have to compete for this. You have to endure. Just as individuals are running their races, companies are also running their races. This is why development is a marathon.

What’s the turnout like this year?

We have the planning committee, Omoleye Sowore is the chairperson, the secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, is a member, there are a few other members, but they are all around, mostly around competitiveness.

Why, particularly a marathon? And why the choice of Ondo State?

There’s nothing particular about the marathon. I’m involved in sports majorly -Judo, basketball, boxing, wrestling, and swimming.

So it’s just that today is for a marathon. Other days are for other sports. And what we want to get out of it is basically to give it a sportsmanship characteristic.

The country of sportspeople would be very active. And sports are the beginning of good health. It’s the beginning of having a strong military.

And if you start with young people, it’s the beginning of developing a character. Because to wake up in the morning and train for a marathon that’s taking place a year from now is a way to develop character, to follow purpose, and to also become part of an international community. And if you check the elevation of Ondo City, we are fairly as good as the average East African area, apart from the Mountain Range, Mount Kenya, and a few other spots.

But generally, we are high enough in the topography to be able to do just a few kilometres from here to this mountain range.

Is there any further assistance/sponsorship that will be granted to the talents that will be discovered?

Well, many of them, those who won last year, they’re going internationally to run.

But I think marathoners are not like other sports. In general, people who live to help their parents, some of them have very resourceful young ones, and they just want to run. So, we have the youth segment where we try to encourage young people to run, and it’s more likely that younger people will need more assistance.

So, it’s not a sport for beginners. You don’t begin your running career with a marathon. Actually, it’s for well-experienced and determined runners.

Vanguard News