2027: Governor Alia’s re- election in Benue, non- negotiable – Oche, Council boss

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The chairman of Ado Local Government area of Benue State, Mr. Oche Sunday Oche has stated that the reelection of the State governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia in 2027 is non negotiable as a result of his giant strides.

Oche who said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital note that the people of the State are happy and ready to return the governor for a second term in office in 2027.

While describing Governor Hyacinth Alia as God sent to Benue state, said that he has been able to tackle insecurity and reduced it to the lowest level within his two years in office as governor.

The Council chairman added that the unbeatable achievements of the governor are reasons members of the main opposition parties are decamping from their various political parties to the All Progressive Congress in Benue state.

According to him, “the decampees wouldn’t leave their former parties if they haven’t seen light in the reelection bid of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“The governor’s giant strides in the areas of infrastructure, prompt payment of salaries, quality health care and other areas of governance have encouraged political stakeholders in the state to align with him and the ruling party as the struggle for 2027 elections heats up.

Oche however applauded the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwadta and the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Benjamin Omale for their support to the Governor in his quest to ensure the effectiveness of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that the National Working Committee of the ruling party through its recent pronouncement that state governors are leaders of the party in their respective states has put the leadership crisis in the Benue State chapter of the party to rest.

The chairman lauded the Governor’s men especially Dr. Livinus Tsar, Chief Moses Ternenge and Rt. Hon. Solomon Wombo from Konshisha, Kwande and Katsina Ala local governments for their continued mobilization of supports for the governor’s reelection bid across the twenty three local government areas of the State.

He promised that as a local government chairman, he would continue to promote the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia by delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Ado Local Government area.