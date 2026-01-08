2027: Atiku, Obi haven’t discussed ADC presidential ticket — Paul Ibe

Paul Ibe, special adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on media, has said Atiku and former Anambra State governor Peter Obi have not held any discussion on the presidential ticket of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ibe made the clarification amid growing political conversations around the ADC, which have largely centred on the presidential ambitions of Atiku and Obi as leading figures within the opposition coalition.

Speaking on ARISE Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday, Ibe dismissed claims of any compromise talks between the two leaders over the party’s presidential ticket, insisting that such discussions are not on their agenda.

“Having that kind of conversation is putting the cart before the horse,” he said. “I can tell you for a fact that what you just said now is not one of the conversations they are having.”

According to him, the priority for both Atiku and Obi is strengthening the ADC as a viable opposition platform capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Their preoccupation is building (the party), ensuring they have a robust opposition and platform that can give the APC a run for their money,” Ibe said. “If they are discussing that, it is like sharing the booty even before the war is over.”

The media aide also accused the APC of fuelling debates around the ADC presidential ticket in a bid to destabilise the opposition coalition.

His comments followed recent remarks by some of Obi’s allies, including Aisha Yesufu and Prof Pat Utomi, who warned they could withdraw their support if Obi accepts a vice-presidential slot within the coalition.

Earlier, in what was widely seen as a response to calls for other aspirants to step down for Obi, Atiku had declared that no aspirant would relinquish his ambition for another within the ADC. The statement, signed by Ibe on Tuesday, emphasised the party’s commitment to an open and competitive process.

Ibe reiterated that discussions about ticket sharing were premature, stressing that the immediate task before the coalition leaders is consolidating the party’s structures and presenting a credible alternative to the APC ahead of 2027.

Vanguard News