2027: Afenifere cautions political actors against Faith-based exclusion

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum, the Kwara State chapter of Afenifere has cautioned political actors against what it described as the growing risk of faith-based exclusion in the state’s political space.

Chairman of Afenifere in Kwara state Chief Lekan Alabi in a statement issued to Journalists in ilorin on Sunday said the group supports the emergence of the most capable and broadly acceptable candidate to govern the state.

He warned that attempts to frame leadership around narrow religious considerations could undermine Kwara’s long-standing tradition of inclusivity.

The Afenifere helmsman also expressed concern over what it called a “creeping perception” that political leadership in the state is increasingly being viewed through sectarian lenses, noting that such a trend runs contrary to Kwara’s plural identity and historical role as a bridge between Nigeria’s diverse cultures and faiths.

He however said intervention of the group was not an endorsement of sectarian politics nor an attempt to inflame religious sentiments, but a principled call for restraint and fairness.

“Kwara has long been a meeting point of cultures, faiths and traditions. Any political arrangement, overt or covert, that suggests leadership is the preserve of a particular religious bloc is not only regressive but potentially destabilising,” Alabi said in the statement.

Afenifere noted that while zoning and power-sharing arrangements are often justified as tools for equity, they should not be manipulated in ways that exclude sections of the population.

The group stressed that leadership should be determined by competence, character, capacity and popular acceptance rather than religious or sectarian calculations.

The statement recalled that Kwara’s political development has historically been shaped by leaders who transcended identity boundaries, adding that the state’s stability and progress have depended largely on its ability to rise above parochial interests.

Placing the issue within the broader national context, Afenifere warned that perceptions of religious marginalization could prove particularly damaging ahead of the 2027 elections, especially at a time when the Middle Belt and adjoining regions face heightened scrutiny over insecurity, extremism, and social cohesion.

“At a moment when Nigeria’s cohesion is being tested, Kwara must be vigilant not to project signals suggestive of institutional bias or faith-based exclusion,” the group said, adding that political messaging, if poorly managed, could deepen mistrust and strain communal relations.

The organisation also commended voices advocating moderation, inclusivity and merit, and urged political leaders, traditional institutions, and opinion shapers to promote a political discourse that reassures all communities.

“Kwara must not approach the next election encumbered by avoidable suspicion or manufactured divisions. The state deserves a political process that affirms that no faith or community is structurally excluded from its collective future,” the statement concluded