Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in January 2026 has been overshadowed by controversy after ‘The Lions of Teranga’ defeated Morocco under unusual circumstances. Speculation is now mounting that the team could still be disqualified from 2026 World Cup and stripped of their title.

Pape Thiaw’s side left the pitch in the dying moments of the match, following a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco while the scoreline was still level. Brahim Diaz missed the spot kick almost 20 minutes later, after the Senegalese players finally returned to the pitch.

Their actions have prompted debate over possible sanctions, which could be as severe as taking the title away from Sadio Mane and his teammates. Senegal, however, would not be the first team to face disqualification in football history.

All English Clubs (UEFA Competitions, 1985–1991) – Following the Heysel disaster, which saw 39 people killed during Liverpool’s European Cup final vs. Juventus, UEFA banned all English clubs until 1991. Barnsley (FA Cup, 2023) – Disqualified for fielding striker Aiden Marsh, who was ineligible due to loan restrictions. Besiktas (UEFA Competitions, 2013–2014) – Banned for a year due to a match-fixing scandal. Chile (World Cup, 1994) – Goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury during qualifying for the 1990 World Cup, leading to Chile being banned from 1994. Fenerbahce (UEFA Competitions, 2013–2015) – Also involved in the 2013 match-fixing scandal, receiving a two-year European ban. Germany (World Cup, 1950) – Prevented from participating due to the aftermath of World War II. Japan (World Cup, 1950) – Barred for the same post-war reasons. Greenwich Borough (FA Cup, 2000 & 2004) – Disqualified twice for fielding ineligible players; the club disbanded in 2020. Ismaily SC (CAF Champions League, 2018) – Egypt’s club was disqualified after fans attacked officials and opposition players. Juventus (UEFA Competitions, 2023–2024) – Suspended from the Europa League for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. Mexico (International Football, 1988–1990) – Under-20 side fielded four ineligible players, leading to a two-year suspension. Nigeria (International Football, 2014) – Briefly banned due to government interference, though suspension lasted just nine days. FK Pobeda (UEFA Competitions, 2009–2017) – Eight-year ban due to betting irregularities. Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, 2015) – Disqualified for fielding Denis Cheryshev while he was suspended; also fined. Russia (FIFA & UEFA Competitions, 2022–Present) – Suspended following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. South Africa (International Football, 1961–1992) – Banned for 31 years due to apartheid policies.’

Vanguard News