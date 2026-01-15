Full List: 15 countries qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 hit by US visa restrictions

Fans from 15 countries qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are facing uncertainty after the United States State Department froze visa applications from 75 countries.

The move, announced in an internal memo on Wednesday, is part of a review of screening and vetting procedures for applicants who might rely on public benefits upon entering the US.

The freeze is set to take effect from January 21, and it could have major implications for supporters planning to attend the tournament across the US, Mexico, and Canada.

The memo highlights that consular officers must consider age, health, and English proficiency when evaluating applicants, in addition to potential reliance on public assistance.

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” said spokesperson Tommy Piggott.

The World Cup’s schedule could be affected, particularly in Scotland’s Group C, where three of the four teams—Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti—are among the affected nations.

Matches set to take place in Foxborough (against Haiti and Morocco) and Miami (against Brazil) could see reduced attendance if fans are unable to secure visas.

Other nations affected include African, Middle Eastern, and South American teams, raising questions about the broader impact on fan engagement ahead of the summer tournament. FIFA has not yet clarified how it plans to accommodate fans from the affected countries.

World Cup Nations Affected by the US Visa Freeze:

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Algeria

Cape Verde

Colombia

Cote d’Ivoire

Egypt

Ghana

Iran

Jordan

Senegal

Tunisia

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vanguard News