2026: Resist policies that entrench poverty, PDP tells Nigerians

PDP flags

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Chief Toyin Amuzu, has called on citizens to peacefully resist policies and leadership choices that continue to “infest poverty” on the masses.

Amuzu, gave the advice in his New Year message in Abeokuta explaining that the country’s challenges are no longer abstract figures, but daily realities confronting families struggling to survive.

According to him “another year has begun, but for millions of Nigerians, yesterday’s suffering has simply followed us into today. This is not by fate and it is not by accident. Poverty has been manufactured, managed and sustained by wrong policies, weak governance and misplaced priorities.”

The PDP stalwart, while encouraging citizens not to lose faith in Nigeria, described the prevailing situation as unacceptable in a country blessed with vast human and natural resources, noting that citizens are paying the price for years of economic mismanagement, corruption and lack of accountability.

He said, the continuous increase in the cost of food, transportation, healthcare and education has eroded the dignity of ordinary Nigerians, while wages and opportunities remain stagnant.

“People are working harder yet getting poorer. Young graduates roam the streets without jobs, traders can no longer restock their shops and families are forced to choose between feeding and sending their children to school. This is the harsh truth we must confront,” Amuzu stated.

Amuzu urged Nigerians not to normalise hardship or resign themselves to despair, stressing that democracy places power in the hands of the people. “To resist poverty is to resist silence. It is to ask questions, to demand accountability and to refuse to be deceived by empty promises and propaganda.

“Nigerians must begin to hold leaders at all levels responsible for the consequences of their decisions.”

While emphasising peaceful civic engagement, the opposition figure called on citizens to organise, speak out through lawful means and support policies and leaders that prioritise human welfare, job creation, social protection and inclusive growth.

He also challenged those in government to see leadership as a call to service rather than personal enrichment. “Leadership must be about lifting people out of poverty, not pushing them deeper into it. Any government that cannot protect the dignity and livelihood of its citizens must urgently rethink its approach,” he added.

Amuzu reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to providing constructive opposition and alternative ideas aimed at rebuilding the economy and restoring hope, particularly for youths and small business owners.

He urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country despite current difficulties. “This New Year must mark a turning point in our collective consciousness.”

Nigeria can and must work for everyone. Together, through courage, unity and responsible civic action, we can resist poverty and reclaim our future,” he said. Amuzu wished Nigerians a year of hope, resilience and determination to build a fairer and more prosperous Nation.