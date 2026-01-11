2026 Budget: Works Ministry proposes over N1.9bn for office equipment, vehicles, generators, empowerment programs

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Works has proposed spending over N1.9 billion from its N3.2 trillion total 2026 budget on office equipment, vehicles, maintenance, and generator fueling, according to details of the 2026 Appropriation Bill uploaded on the Budget Office website.

The ministry also allocated N6.7 billion for personnel costs, with salaries accounting for N4.7 billion of the total.

Office and Operational Expenses

The ministry plans to spend:

N1.06 billion on office furniture and fittings

N682 million on motor vehicles

N36 million on plant and generator maintenance, with an additional N23.8 million for general maintenance activities

N200 million for fueling generators

N112 million for general utilities

N20 million each for electricity and internet access, and N10 million for satellite broadcast access

N14 million for fire alarm systems at its headquarters (blocks A and B) and N7 million for servicing fire extinguishers

Empowerment Programs

Beyond operational costs, the ministry is proposing over N500 million for various “empowerment” initiatives, targeting women, youths, and retirees across multiple states. These include:

Supply of grinding machines to women in Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency — N35 million

Training of women in hair dressing, make-up, and soap making in Mikang/Shandam/Quampan Federal Constituency, Plateau State — N35 million

Skills training and provision of trade equipment for youths, women, and seven retirees in Inyamaltu/Deba, Gombe State — N70 million

Supply of mini pick-up vans, mini shuttle buses, and motorcycles to constituents in Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State — N70 million

Sensitization and empowerment of North Central youths against drug abuse in Zamfara State

The ministry’s proposals reflect a dual focus on operational efficiency and socio-economic empowerment, with a mix of infrastructural, administrative, and community-oriented spending.

The Appropriation Bill will now undergo review and scrutiny by the National Assembly before approval and disbursement.