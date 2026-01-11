2026 Budget: Nigeria Air missing as FG allocates over N22bn for Aerodromes, other projects

By Nnasom David

ABUJA — In the proposed 2026 Appropriation Bill, the Federal Government has allocated approximately N87.3 billion to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and selected agencies under its supervision.

This allocation represents a decline from the N105.95 billion earmarked in 2025 but an increase from the N63.32 billion approved in 2024. Notably, the controversial Nigeria Air project, which has faced repeated delays and public criticism, is absent from the 2026 budget.

Instead, the focus appears to be on infrastructure upgrades, particularly aerodromes and related facilities. A total of N87,309,964,484 has been distributed across the ministry and key agencies.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development itself receives N50,646,938,934, while the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is allocated N11,836,942,378, and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, gets N11,281,209,862. The bill references four agencies in total, though details on the fourth were not immediately clear.

Major revenue-generating agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), were excluded from direct allocations.

A substantial portion of the budget, N33.9 billion, is earmarked for the rehabilitation and upgrade of airports nationwide. This includes improvements to runways, aprons, terminals, perimeter fencing, and safety-critical systems at various domestic and international aerodromes. The investment seeks to address longstanding issues such as cracked runways and outdated facilities, aiming to enhance efficiency and safety in the aviation sector.

Among highlighted projects under the ministry’s supervision are three initiatives totaling about N10 billion:

N1 billion for the expansion of the General Aviation Terminal at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano;

N4 billion as a refund to the Kebbi State government for the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi;

N5 billion for the construction of a corporate headquarters building and staff accommodation for the ministry and its agencies.

The 2026 budget reflects the government’s prioritization of aviation infrastructure and operational efficiency, while the absence of Nigeria Air indicates that the troubled project remains on hold.