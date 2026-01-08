141 million Nigerians poor while politicians jostle for power — Obi

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has raised the alarm over Nigeria’s deepening poverty crisis, saying the country is sliding backwards as politicians remain fixated on power struggles and control of party structures.

In a statement signed on Thursday, Obi said about 141 million Nigerians, 62 per cent of the population, are now living in poverty, describing the situation as a grave national failure and a threat to the country’s future.

“As we politicians scramble for positions and vie for control of party structures, often sharing posts even before elections are concluded, a harsh truth confronts our nation: a staggering 62% of Nigerians, roughly 141 million people, are ensnared in poverty,” Obi said.

He cited World Bank data showing a sharp rise in poverty levels in recent years, noting that the number of Nigerians living in poverty increased from 81 million in 2019 to approximately 139 million in 2025.

According to him, the situation worsened significantly within a single year, as poverty figures rose from 115 million in 2023 to 129 million in 2024, pushing 14 million more Nigerians into hardship.

“Projections for 2026 suggest that this figure will reach around 141 million, meaning an additional 26 million Nigerians will be thrust into poverty between 2023 and 2026.

“It is estimated that by 2026, an overwhelming 141 million people, 62% of the population, will be living in poverty

“Low-income households are especially at risk, as food constitutes up to 70% of their total spending, leaving them acutely vulnerable to food inflation and price shocks.

“A sustained increase in poverty could unravel public finances, erode human capital, and impede economic recovery unless we see robust job creation, productivity growth, and effective social protection programs,” Obi said.

Comparing Nigeria with other developing countries, Obi said nations such as India and Indonesia have made major progress in reducing poverty through sustained investments in education, healthcare, and social protection, while Nigeria has moved in the opposite direction.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria has witnessed a rise in poverty from about 40% in 2000 to a distressing 62% today.

“By 2025, while India and Bangladesh surged to 0.685, and Indonesia rose to 0.74, Nigeria languished at 0.53, remaining entrenched in the low human development category after 25 years.

“The fact that 141 million Nigerians are living in poverty is not merely a national failure; it is a blatant threat to our future. The time for complacency has passed,” Obi said