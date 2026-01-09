141 million Nigerians poor while politicians jostle for power — Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has raised the alarm over Nigeria’s deepening poverty crisis, saying the country is sliding backwards as politicians remain fixated on power struggles and control of party structures.

In a statement, yesterday, Obi said about 141 million Nigerians, 62 percent of the population, are now living in poverty, describing the situation as a grave national failure and a threat to the country’s future.

“As we politicians scramble for positions and vie for control of party structures, often sharing posts even before elections are concluded, a harsh truth confronts our nation: a staggering 62 percent of Nigerians, roughly 141 million people, are ensnared in poverty,” Obi said.

He cited World Bank data showing a sharp rise in poverty levels in recent years, noting that the number of Nigerians living in poverty increased from 81 million in 2019 to approximately 139 million in 2025.

According to him, the situation worsened significantly within a single year, as poverty figures rose from 115 million in 2023 to 129 million in 2024, pushing 14 million more Nigerians into hardship.

“Projections for 2026 suggest that this figure will reach around 141 million, meaning an additional 26 million Nigerians will be thrust into poverty between 2023 and 2026.

“It is estimated that by 2026, an overwhelming 141 million people, 62 percent of the population, will be living in poverty

“Low-income households are especially at risk, as food constitutes up to 70 percent of their total spending, leaving them acutely vulnerable to food inflation and price shocks.

“A sustained increase in poverty could unravel public finances, erode human capital, and impede economic recovery unless we see robust job creation, productivity growth, and effective social protection programs.

“Meanwhile, Nigeria has witnessed a rise in poverty from about 40 percent in 2000 to a distressing 62 percent today.

“By 2025, while India and Bangladesh surged to 0.685, and Indonesia rose to 0.74, Nigeria languished at 0.53, remaining entrenched in the low human development category after 25 years.

“The fact that 141 million Nigerians are living in poverty is not merely a national failure, it is a blatant threat to our future. The time for complacency has passed,” Obi said.

Slams NFF for failing to pay Super Eagles players allowances

Meanwhile, Obi has also faulted the failure to pay match allowances owed to members of Nigeria’s senior national football team, the Super Eagles, describing the situation as an embarrassing reflection of the country’s misplaced priorities and poor sense of obligation.

Obi made the remarks while reacting to reports that the players were still being owed agreed match bonuses despite their ongoing campaign and morale-boosting performances for the country.

“Can we get through a day without troubling news in this country?” Obi asked.“

“At a time when Nigerians need joy and unity, something the national football team, the Super Eagles, has been providing by winning matches and lifting our spirits worldwide, these same players are being denied their basic match allowances,” he said.

Obi contrasted the situation with what he described as the ease with which huge public funds are written off or spent on projects that do little to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians, arguing that the inability to settle players’ allowances exposes distorted national priorities.

“A country that writes off trillions in debts for government agencies and political allies, and squanders money on grandiose, self-serving projects, now struggles to pay the basic match bonuses owed to our players.“

“Nigeria deserves a better international image than this ongoing failure to honor previously agreed-upon allowances before the tournament.

“The Super Eagles do not deserve this embarrassment or the avoidable distractions ahead of a crucial quarter-final match,” he said.

Obi stressed that the issue goes beyond sports, insisting that national credibility depends on the ability to keep commitments, no matter how small.““Nigeria must learn to fulfill its obligations,” he said.