Yuletide: NSCDC Lagos deploys over 3,000 officers to safeguard lives, property

…Warns Vandals to Steer Clear

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has deployed 3,100 officers and men across the state to ensure the protection of lives and property during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Lagos State Commandant, Mr. Adedotun Keshinro, disclosed this through the Civil Defence Public Relations Officer, SC Oluwaseun Abolurin, on Tuesday at the Command’s headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

Keshinro said the personnel have been strategically deployed to key locations, including relaxation spots, recreational parks, markets, churches and other worship centres, religious gatherings, major roads and rights of way, as well as critical national assets and infrastructure. He added that remote, coastal and riverine areas of the state were also adequately covered.

According to him, the deployment aligns with the National Protection Policy Strategy and includes the protection of all citizens and Very Important Persons (VIPs), as directed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu.

The commandant explained that the personnel were drawn from various departments and specialised units of the command, including Operations, Intelligence and Investigation, Anti-Vandal Unit, Armed Squad, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Unit, Area Commands and Divisions, Quick Intervention Squad (QIS), Special Female Squad (SFS), Agro Rangers, Crisis and Disaster Management, Counter-Terrorism, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Marine, Airport, and the Anti-Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit (ATHIMU), among others.

Keshinro reassured Lagos residents of the command’s commitment to maintaining a peaceful and secure environment, free from crime, criminality and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure during the 2025 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He further noted that the command had concluded its proactive operational deployment strategy ahead of the festive period and emphasised the importance of inter-agency and intra-agency collaboration to achieve optimal security outcomes during and after the celebrations.

The commandant urged personnel to work harmoniously with one another and with other security agencies to ensure maximum success throughout the yuletide season.

He also felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Christmas, urging Lagosians, Nigerians and foreign residents in the state to imbibe the virtues of peace and compassion exemplified by Jesus Christ during the festive season and the New Year.

Keshinro equally commended the Lagos State Government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their continued support towards the growth and progress of the NSCDC in the state.