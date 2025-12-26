Why we repealed, re-enacted 2024, 2025 Appropriation Acts — Agbese

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has explained that the recent decision by the House to repeal and re-enact the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts was aimed at aligning Nigeria’s budgeting framework with global best practices, enhancing transparency, and easing implementation challenges.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Agbese said the move was intended to strengthen accountability at all levels of government while reducing the oversight burden that often accompanies budget execution.

“Basically, it is to align the nation’s budgeting system with global and international best practices. It is also to ensure transparency and accountability at all levels and to lessen the burden of oversight during implementation,” he stated.

Agbese noted that the repeal and re-enactment would also pave the way for a single national budget cycle after March 31, 2026, a step he described as critical for seamless execution by the Executive arm.

He commended the Hon. Abubakar Bichi-led House Committee on Appropriations for their diligent and prompt work on the re-enactment bill transmitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying their efficiency enabled the House to consider and pass the bill before lawmakers proceeded on their Christmas and New Year holidays.

According to Agbese, running multiple budgets in the country often leads to fiscal confusion and the dissipation of government finances across projects, resulting in poor outcomes. He observed that the abysmally low performance of the 2025 capital budget was largely due to the concurrent implementation of multiple budgets.

“By adopting a single budget after March 31, 2026, the Executive will be able to execute the budget without much hassle. When there is a single funding system, it becomes easier to manage cash flow and ensure timely releases,” he explained.

Agbese also praised President Tinubu for providing leadership that supports fiscal reforms, describing the President’s commitment to budget discipline and economic stability as reassuring.

During the presentation of the 2026 budget, President Tinubu had announced that the era of multiple budget implementations in Nigeria would end by March 31, 2026, stating that from April, the country would operate a single budget anchored on a unified revenue cycle.

The President noted that the reform is designed to address long-standing challenges, including abandoned projects, unpaid contractual obligations, and overlapping budgets inherited from different administrations.

“This is a research-intensive, very hard task. Avoiding abandoned projects, unpaid contractual obligations, and running multiple budgets, both inherited and for fulfilled mandates, is a problem staring the nation. By March 31, 2026, all capital liabilities from previous years will be fully funded and closed. No overlaps, no excuses, and no rollover cultures,” he said.

Agbese described Tinubu as a listening leader, adding that the President’s commitment to ending multiple budgets responded to calls from lawmakers and experts who have highlighted the negative impact of overlapping budgets on fiscal discipline.

“We commend the economic team, especially the budget and planning ministry, for putting together a budget plan that reflects the nation’s reality and the economic interests of various segments of our society,” he said.

He stressed that the House remains committed to reforms that will strengthen public finance management, improve service delivery, and restore public confidence in the budgeting process.