Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

Immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, was in the Senate on Wednesday December 3, 2025 for his screening as President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for Defence Minister. Why is an officer removed as CDS just about a month ago suddenly found worthy to be Defence Minister? What changed?

At the screening exercise, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, really came out of himself. He strongly opposed suggestions by some of his colleagues that Musa should just be allowed to bow and go. Akpabio argued that the security situation demands that Musa should be thoroughly grilled to tell Nigerians what he would do differently about our insecurity as Defence Minister.

He also raised the question that has been on the lips of every concerned Nigerian since the past two weeks: Who gave the order for the withdrawal of troops mobilised to protect the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, GGCSS, Maga in Kebbi State, 45 minutes before bandits invaded to abduct 25 girls and kill the school’s Vice Principal?

This disclosure was made by the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, shortly after the November 17, 2025 incident. Up till date, the only government response to this question is the so-called ongoing investigation by the Defence Headquarters. Why would it take the Nigerian military over two weeks to trace a simple phone call if indeed they are serious about identifying and exposing the caller?

The most ominous and befuddling aspect is that the Presidency has never said a word about it. It has become one of the controversial issues surrounding our insecurity that are conveniently abandoned in the realm of public speculation rather than given clarity.

Some of these issues include countless allegations of helicopter flights into bandit and Fulani herdsmen militia camps, alleged release of arrested herdsmen terrorists, allegations that so-called repented and de-radicalised Boko Haram terrorists are absorbed into the armed forces and, hence, rampant fifth columnist activities that endanger our troops and neutralise our efforts to defeat insecurity.

Others include both Federal and state government’s reluctance to expose terrorism financiers, enablers, protectors and media apologists, refusal to officially designate Fulani herdsmen militias as terrorists, not clamping down open on promotion of Islamic terrorism in Christian areas and others.

We call on the Federal Government, not just General Musa, to come clean on all these issues. Who gave the order to withdraw troops and endanger the Kebbi schoolgirls? Who betrayed the late gallant officer, Brigadier General Mohammed Uba, who was captured and executed by ISWAP on live video?

Sweeping these questions under the carpet will inflict irreparable damage on the credibility of our leaders. It will also justify foreign intervention.

Who gave the order? We want answers now!