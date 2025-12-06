We’ll not deny our youths quality education – Fubara affirms

…promises improved funding for RSU

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said his administration would not deny youths of the state quality education.

Fubara also reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring stable and improved funding for the Rivers State University, RSU, as part of an ongoing drive to strengthen the education sector across the state.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the combined 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies of RSU in Port Harcourt, in which 13,242 students graduated from the institution.

Speaking, Fubara explained that his administration’s funding priorities include closing infrastructural gaps, bolstering security, and improving welfare for both students and staff members of the university.

Fubara promised that the satellite campuses of the institution,

especially those facing operational challenges, would receive accelerated attention in 2026.

The Governor commended RSU for its commitment to quality education, intellectual development, and leadership training that aligns with the state’s and country’s development needs.

He encouraged the university leadership to intensify efforts in research and innovation, highlighting their importance in tackling socio-economic challenges in Rivers State and Nigeria.

“We will continue to fulfil our financial obligations to the university, ensuring improved infrastructure, as well as the security and welfare of staff and students. Education remains the most vital investment for national development.

“As a responsible government, we will not deny our youths the life-changing power of education.”

He urged the graduating students to seize emerging opportunities within the state and the country’s improving economic landscape, encouraging them to embrace entrepreneurship and creative problem-solving.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor of RSU, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, outlined progress made under his administration, including securing accommodation for 40,000 students and obtaining full accreditation for all programmes despite significant obstacles.

He disclosed that 10,648 of the 13,242 graduates received first degrees, while 2,594 completed postgraduate programmes. Among them, 157 graduated with First Class honours, 2,587 with Second Class Upper, and 6,275 with Second Class Lower.