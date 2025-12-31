We won’t accept empty promises in 2026, NLC declares

Joe Ajaero, NLC president

…Rallies Nigerians for improved welfare, security, justice

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

As the calendar turns to 2026, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed that it will not accept empty promises from the government, declaring its resolve to push for immediate improvements in workers’ welfare, national security, and social justice.

The NLC, in a New Year message by its president, Joe Ajaero, emphasised its unwavering determination to hold the government accountable for its promises, particularly in light of Nigeria’s ongoing socioeconomic struggles.

The statement reads, “As we stand on the threshold of 2026, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) extends strong solidarity and fraternal greetings to every worker and every citizen burdened by the weight of our current socioeconomic challenges.” The past year has been difficult, exposing our vulnerabilities, yet it has done little to diminish our focus or resolve in the pursuit of national cohesion through the equitable redistribution of wealth and social justice.

“We enter this new year not with naive hope, but with a fortified resolve—strengthened by struggle and clarity. The promises of a more faithful and meaningful engagement from the Federal Government, as pledged by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, secured through our relentless pressure and collective voice, have opened a potential platform for dialogue. We acknowledge this opportunity and will engage with it deeply, consciously, and patriotically.

“Our primary message to workers and citizens as we step into 2026 is to remain vigilant and patriotic. Our duty is clear: we must organise, mobilise, and hold every tier of government accountable. We will work with and support only those governments and political actors who demonstrate, through clear, pro-people plans and actionable commitments, a genuine desire to uplift the masses from poverty and oppression.

“We outrightly reject mercantilistic politicians whose stock-in-trade are empty promises, divisive rhetoric, and policies that undermine our living standards for the benefit of a parasitic few. Our mobilisation in 2026 will be strategic and tactical, aimed at benefiting the Nigerian nation.

“Real hope for Nigerians is only possible when burdens are lifted, minimised, or equitably shared—when trust is strengthened and hopes and dreams are fulfilled, not betrayed.

“Given the escalating inflation and suffering, we demand an urgent wage review. A worker’s income must guarantee a decent life, not mere survival, in line with Mr President’s promise to pay living wages. We will pursue this demand through every legitimate means at our disposal.

“Security remains a fundamental right, and the primary duty of any state is to ensure the safety of its citizens and their property. While we acknowledge recent security successes, we will continue urging the government to build on these gains, as the people deserve peace and security wherever they live. The government must not look back.

“Comrades, the light we kindle is the light of collective action. The hope we embody is the hope of organised labour. The promise of 2026 is the promise of our unwavering struggle. Our collective willingness to resist division is a testament to our unity. We are all the same people—workers and the masses—united by the oppression and challenges we face.

“Let us move forward, more united, more organised, and more resolved than ever before. Let us make 2026 the year where the power of the working class and the oppressed becomes the unifying force of our nation. We hold the key to national transformation and reconciliation.

Our strength lies in our numbers, and our victory will come through our solidarity.

“We salute you all for surviving the hardships of 2025 and urge you to embrace 2026 with hope and strength, despite the challenges that may lie ahead.”