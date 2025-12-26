US strike on terrorists in Sokoto excites Nasarawa residents

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

There is excitement in Nasarawa State over the United States of America, US’ bombardment of terrorists camp in Bargini village of Jabo in Tambuwal local government area, Sokoto state.

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They expressed hope that the action will end decades of insecurity in the country.

Many, who spoke with our reporter, welcomed the commencement of the attack on terrorists by the US military while some few expressed dissatisfaction with statement issued by president Donald Trump.

A prominent northern leader, who prefers anonymity, said: “Though I am not comfortable with the religious narrative that accompanied Donald Trump’s statement on the strike in northern Nigeria, I wholeheartedly welcome the cooperation between Nigeria and the United States of America to defeat terrorism and banditry in our land.

“I also believe that Trump is neither fighting a crusade war in Nigeria, nor is America a father Christmas nation.

“We must therefore pay the price of every ton of American bombs used in fighting terrorism in our land.

“We must pay through economic concessions, but perhaps it’s worth it as the price for peace and security in Nigeria.”

Some others are calling for inclusion of Nasarawa State in subsequent targeted attack on the terrorists, noting that the state is a hideout for bandits.

Vanguard News