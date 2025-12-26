‘We thought it was air crash,’ Sokoto residents recount U.S. airstrike

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Residents of Jabo town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State recounted harrowing experiences following a U.S. airstrike late Friday, with many initially mistaking the fiery descent for an aircraft crash.

Abubakar Shehu Jabo, a resident and Information Officer for Tambuwal LGA, said the incident occurred around 10:30 pm.

“Because of the loud noise and the speed at which the burning object descended, many of us thought it was an air crash,” he explained.

“But when we cautiously moved closer, we realised it was not an aircraft but something else entirely.”

Sarkin Fawan Jabo, Muhammadu Abubkar, reassured the public that the communities of Jabo and Bargini have long lived peacefully and have never harbored terrorists or bandits.

He recalled only a single kidnapping incident in 2000, emphasizing that the area has remained calm since then.

“We do not harbor terrorists or bandits in our communities. This place has been calm and peaceful for a very long time, which makes this incident even more disturbing,” he said.

A resident of Bargini village described the explosion as devastating. Families preparing for bed were startled by a thunderous blast, followed by thick smoke and flames that sent villagers fleeing in panic.

The unexpected bombardment has raised alarm not only in Sokoto State but across Nigeria, as citizens question the source, intent, and broader implications of such operations in previously secure areas.

The incident underscores the urgent need for coordinated intelligence, surveillance, and security assurances to prevent further panic and ensure public safety.

Vanguard News