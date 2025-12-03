University of Ilorin honours Governor Lawal for outstanding leadership

The University of Ilorin has conferred an Award of Excellence on the Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, in recognition of his outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment to public service, and notable contributions to national development.

The honour was bestowed during the University’s 50th Anniversary Celebration held on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

In its citation, the University described Governor Lawal as “a model of principled leadership whose actions reflect the values of excellence, integrity, and service to humanity.”

It further stated that the Governor’s reforms in governance, education, economic revitalization, and security align with the institution’s vision of nurturing leaders committed to knowledge, character, and nation-building.

Parts of the citation reads: “This distinguished accolade is a fitting testament to Your Excellency’s exemplary leadership, dedication to service, and significant contributions to the socio-economic and educational advancement of Nigeria.

“The University—renowned for its academic rigour and integrity—has recognized in you the very qualities it strives to instill in its students.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, expressed profound appreciation to the University of Ilorin for the prestigious honour.

He noted that the recognition would further inspire Governor Lawal to intensify his efforts in rebuilding institutions, empowering communities, and advancing inclusive development across Zamfara State and Nigeria.

The SSG also congratulated the University on its 50th Anniversary, commending its legacy of academic excellence and its impact on generations of Nigerians.

He urged the institution to continue championing the values of excellence, integrity, and national service that have earned it a distinguished place in the country’s educational landscape.