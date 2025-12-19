Top 10 African countries with largest economies in 2025

South Africa flags

By Enitan Abdultawab

Every nation survives on its economic strengths. In Africa, economic landscape continues to evolve, shaped by population growth, industrial expansion, natural resources and increasing digital innovation.

In this article, the top 10 African countries with the largest economies in 2025 are highlighted. The ranking is based mainly on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a key indicator used to measure the overall size and strength of an economy within a given year.

These nations are notable not only for the size of their economies but also for their impact on regional development, commerce and investment.

1. South Africa

With a GDP of more than $426 billion, South Africa is the most prosperous country in Africa. With robust banking and capital markets, its economy is diverse, encompassing mining, manufacturing, finance and services. It continues to be the most industrialised economy on the continent despite obstacles like unemployment and problems with the energy supply.

2. Egypt

Egypt ranks second with a GDP of approximately $349 billion, driven by strategic assets like the Suez Canal, energy production and large-scale infrastructure projects. Its large population supports domestic consumption, while tourism and manufacturing continue to boost economic output.

3. Algeria

In third comes Algeria. The North-African nation’s economy is valued at about $288 billion and is largely powered by oil and gas exports. Energy revenues support public spending and infrastructure development. However, long-term growth depends on diversification beyond hydrocarbons.

4. Nigeria

Nigeria, with a GDP of over $285 billion, is in fourth place. Being the most populous nation in Africa, its economy gains from a sizable local market. While oil exports are still essential, industries like fintech, telecommunications, entertainment, and agriculture are becoming more and more significant.

5. Morocco

Morocco flag

Morocco ranks fifth with a GDP of nearly $180 billion. The economy is driven by manufacturing, tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy. Political stability and strong trade links with Europe enhance its investment appeal.

6. Kenya

Kenya is one of the strongest economies in East Africa, with a value of over $136 billion. Its main industries are agriculture, services, and technology; Nairobi is a regional centre for innovation and finance.

7. Angola

Angola’s GDP, which is mostly reliant on oil exports, is estimated to be $115 billion. Despite the economy’s reliance on energy, attempts are being made to increase manufacturing and agriculture to lessen the impact of changes in oil prices.

8. Ghana

Ghana ranks eighth with a GDP of approximately $112 billion. Gold, cocoa, and oil remain key economic drivers, alongside a growing services and digital finance sector supported by political stability.

9. Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s enormous population and agricultural foundation are reflected in its GDP, which is approximately $109 billion. Although per capita income is still modest, growth is being shaped by state-led infrastructure initiatives and manufacturing expansion.

10. Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d’Ivoire completes the top ten with a GDP of roughly $99 billion. Cocoa exports anchor the economy, complemented by manufacturing and services. Improved stability and infrastructure investment continue to support economic expansion.

Vanguard News