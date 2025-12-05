Tinubu’s Security Directive: Kefas, Kalu, Abdullahi lead strategic security mission to Cameroun

Orji Uzor Kalu

…Advance Bilateral Counter-Terror Framework

Yaoundé, Cameroun — In a strategic move aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s national security directive to curb cross-border threats and reinforce Nigeria’s territorial integrity, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas on Friday led a high-powered Nigerian delegation to Cameroun for a security assessment mission targeted at strengthening bilateral cooperation against terrorism and transnational crimes.

The delegation comprising prominent national security stakeholders including former Governor of Abia State and Chairman of the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi; Speaker Taraba state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bonzema John; Security Intelligence Executives from ETOS( Israeli security firm ) ; Member Taraba State House of Assembly , Rt. Hon Peter Abel Diau; Representative from the office of the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) Col. JG kwelle, Military attachee from the embassy amongst others

They arrived at the Yaoundé International Airport at exactly 1:15 p.m. From the airport, the team proceeded directly to the headquarters of the elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), the frontline force in Cameroon’s counter-terrorism efforts.

They were received by the General Coordinator of the BIR, Brigadier General Relence Francois, who delivered an extensive presentation on the operational architecture of the battalion. His briefing covered BIR’s tactical successes, challenges, and operational models in counter-terrorism, amphibious missions, and border protection; areas in which the BIR has gained global recognition.

General Francois emphasized that the strategies adopted by Cameroun have yielded measurable successes and could greatly support Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insurgency, especially in states sharing borders with Cameroun such as Taraba, Borno, and Adamawa.

Gov. Kefas Calls for a New Era of Joint Security Action

In his remarks, Governor Kefas described the visit as a crucial step in reinforcing the longstanding relationship between the two nations’ security networks. He said the mission was not merely a ceremonial engagement but a fact-finding initiative meant to deepen collaboration, enhance intelligence-sharing, and bolster operational synergy along Nigeria’s international borders.

“This is a product of long term intelligence gathering which I have also shared with the National security adviser and other security agencies. We have always looked forward to collaborating with Cameroonian government on border security. This meeting provides an opportunity to inspect vulnerable border communities, crossing points, and known corridors of illegal movement. We will now return to Nigeria, brainstorm with the National security Adviser and meet with the president ,” Kefas stated. “It is also an opportunity to engage Cameroonian local authorities, gendarmerie, BIR leadership, and traditional institutions on coordinated border actions. These engagements will help us establish pathways for joint intelligence fusion, early-warning alerts, and harmonized operational mechanisms.”

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained from the visit would accelerate efforts to secure Taraba’s extensive and porous borders, which have long served as routes for arms smuggling, militant infiltration, and human trafficking.

Kefas also conveyed President Tinubu’s goodwill to the Cameroonian government, urging the BIR to sustain its commitment to regional security cooperation.

Senator Kalu Commends BIR, Pushes for Stronger Bilateral Security Ties

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is also a member of Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence and known for his vocal advocacy on national security reforms, praised the BIR for its discipline and tactical readiness

“Nigeria and Cameroun are more than neighbors. We are partners in a shared battle against forces that threaten our collective stability,” Kalu noted. “I commend the BIR for the courage they have shown over the years. We must continue to work together to ensure that cross-border insecurity becomes a thing of the past.”

Kalu emphasized that the Senate remains committed to supporting policies and partnerships that directly contribute to the eradication of insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes across West Africa.

Senator Abdullahi: ‘Information Gained Will Strengthen National Intelligence’

Also speaking at the engagement, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi reiterated the Nigerian Senate’s dedication to enhancing the nation’s intelligence infrastructure. He described the presentations by the BIR as highly informative and timely.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, I will ensure that the insights gathered here inform part of our work in strengthening Nigeria’s security and intelligence systems,” Abdullahi said. “Cross-border crimes require cross-border solutions, and this visit has underscored the need for deeper, institutionalized cooperation between our two countries.”

He stressed that improved surveillance, intelligence sharing, and joint border operations are indispensable for defeating insurgency.

A Shared Vision for a Safer Region

Other members of the delegation including Taraba State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Bonzena John; Member of Taraba State House of Assembly Hon. Peter Abel Diau; representatives of the Chief of Defence Intelligence, and security intelligence experts from ETOS, an Israeli security firm—also echoed the need for enhanced collaboration between Nigeria and Cameroun.

Their collective message was clear: defeating insurgency requires a united front, especially along historically vulnerable border corridors.

The visit marks a significant step in President Bola Tinubu’s security agenda; that underscores diplomacy, intelligence cooperation, and technology-driven border management as core pillars for stabilizing Nigeria’s frontier regions.