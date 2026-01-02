2027: APC will take over Abia — Orji Kalu vows to work for Tinubu’s second term

Sen Orji Kalu

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and former Governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over Abia State in the 2027 governorship election.

Kalu made the declaration at Ekoli in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during his annual New Year visit to the Chairman of the APC in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The former governor said that although the current governor of Abia State, who belongs to the Labour Party, is his personal friend, party loyalty would guide his political choices in the next election cycle.

“I am expecting that in 2027, Abia will be captured by the APC. Abia will be APC. I will work for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win in Abia State, and I will also work for any APC governorship candidate to win in Abia,” Kalu said.

He stressed his commitment to the party, adding, “Abia will be APC with me. I have brought my heart, and I will lay it on the field for the APC.”

Kalu also urged governors across the country to take primary responsibility for security in their states rather than leaving the burden solely on the President.

“When I was governor of Abia State, I ensured total security of lives and property. There were no cases of kidnapping and other serious crimes at a time when other states were battling insecurity,” he said.

He called on governors to emulate the Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, whom he praised for maintaining peace and security in the state.

The senator explained that his annual New Year visit to the Ebonyi APC chairman was informed by what he described as Okoro-Emegha’s long-standing loyalty and dedication.

“He is an embodiment of loyalty and someone you can trust with your life. I raised him when he was young, even when his father was alive, and he contributed immensely to the successes I recorded as governor,” Kalu said.

According to him, Okoro-Emegha served with distinction as Special Adviser and later Commissioner for Internal Security, first under former Governor David Umahi and now under Governor Nwifuru.

“Because of his trust, loyalty and hard work, he became the APC state chairman. Abia was one of the most secure states in Nigeria when I was governor, and he played a key role as my Special Adviser on Security. What he did then, he has replicated in Ebonyi, which is now secure,” Kalu added.