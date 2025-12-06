Tinubu’s ambassadorial list shows Nigeria rising  to global resonance — APC

President Tinubu

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says the nomination of new ambassadors by President Bola Tinubu marks Nigeria’s renewed push for global influence.

Lagos APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said the move reflects a strategic shift in Nigeria’s diplomacy.

“With this list, Nigeria is moving from national renewal to global resonance,” he said.

He described the nominees as a blend of experience, patriotism and diplomatic skill.

“The President has chosen competent patriots who can defend Nigeria’s interests anywhere,” the spokesman added.

Oladejo said with the list, Tinubu aims to end what he called an era of hesitant foreign engagement.

He said, “The era of timid foreign policy is over. The era of strategic, assertive diplomacy has begun.”

Oladejo said the ambassadors, once confirmed, are expected to project national priorities boldly and consistently.

“Our envoys will be partners in progress. They will not be passive observers of global events,” he said.

Oladejo noted that the administration’s reforms in security, economy and governance form a strong base for a more confident foreign policy.

Oladejo said, “President Tinubu has rebuilt the foundation. Now Nigeria is ready to assert itself with dignity and authority.”

He said Nigeria would reinforce its leadership in ECOWAS and the African Union.

According to him, economic diplomacy, security cooperation and protection of Nigerians abroad are receiving new momentum under the present administration.

“Nigeria will no longer whisper at global tables. We will speak with purpose,” he said.

Oladejo expressed confidence that the ambassadorial nominees would elevate Nigeria’s standing once deployed.

He said the nation was now prepared to shape diplomatic outcomes in a rapidly changing global environment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the list of new ambassadors to the Senate for confirmation (NAN).