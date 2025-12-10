Tinubu transmits 2026-2028 MTEF/FSP to Reps

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the 2026 -2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to the House of Representatives for approval.

Tinubu, in a letter read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over plenary on Wednesday, requested expeditious consideration of the MTEF/FSP.

“It is with pleasure that I forward the 2026 to 2028 Medium-Time Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, MTEF and FSP for the kind consideration and approval of the House of Representatives.

“The 2026 to 2028 MTEF and FSP were approved during the Federal Executive Council meeting of December 3, 2025, as the 2026 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared, based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2026 to 2028 MTEF and FSP,” the letter reads.

The Federal Executive Council last week approved the 2026-2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, pegging oil price benchmark at $64.85 per barrel and a budget exchange rate of N1,512/$1 for 2026.