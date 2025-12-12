Tinubu needs support from Nigerians to fight insecurity – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to back President Bola Tinubu in the fight against insecurity.

Mohammed stated this after delivering the 15th convocation lecture at Achievers University, Owo, in Ondo State, on Friday.

Mohammed said: “Don’t just graduate; innovate.

“Many people who are not in the kitchen, don’t know the fire coming out of it. There is no President that wants his own country insecured. The government is doing a lot and we must all encourage the government.

“The change we want must begin with all of us. Security is a local issue and all have a role to play. Actionable intelligence is part of it and government is doing its best in fighting it,” he said.

The former minister said he remained a stalwart member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was committed to the Tinubu administration.

“I am a very loyal member of APC and I am 100 per cent behind this administration. But I have played my role in the frontline.

“Whatever I need to do now, I will pass through the back channel but I’m 100 per cent behind the administration.

“I have been privileged to serve as the longest Minister of Information and what I’m doing now is to give back to the society,” he said.

Mohammed urged Nigerian graduates to boldly confront challenges and difficulties that may hinder their dreams.

He said a degree does not guarantee achievement, explaining that the world is not a straight road to one’s dream

“It’s unpredictable, messy, and full of unexpected opportunities.”

The former minister encouraged graduates to innovate and dare to step beyond what is safe and expected.

“Be bold enough to speak your mind even when it feels uncomfortable. Courage creates opportunities. When opportunities knock twice, swallow your pride and say yes.

“Graduands, do not let ego close doors. Your journey demands humility as much as brilliance. Therefore, dare to challenge the status quo respectfully, but firmly,” he said.

Mohammed urged the graduands to take risks to improve themselves even if such would lead to personal inconvenience.

“I urge the graduating class not to be afraid to fail. Failures are not dead ends. They are turning points. I failed and failed, and each time, the failures became turning points for me,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, said the convocation lecture aimed to discuss topical issues that dignitaries and students could internalise and apply in the society.

Aremu described the lecture as informative, given the current situation graduates face in the country.

In his remarks, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, said the 18-year-old institution does not sell certificates.

“Our graduates can work with any international organisations. We are about standards. We have instances when we dismissed students for misbehaviour and refunded their school fees.

“We are for culture, academics and discipline.

“Here, we have monetary awards for good behaviour according to faculty. The best faculty collects N5 million while the second and third faculty get N2 million and N1 million respectively. This has helped to shape us.

“With population of 5,000 students, we maintain our standard,” he said.

The award of undergraduate degrees and post graduate degrees will hold on Saturday with conferment of honorary degrees to eminent personalities. (NAN)